Liza Minnelli and Judy Garland are Celebrated Once Again in the Sparkling New Las Vegas Tribute Show "Rainbow Cabaret"!

"Rainbow Cabaret" is the Fresh and Ravishing Las Vegas Show That Pays Homage to Hollywood's Unforgettable Mother-Daughter Icons – Judy Garland and Liza Minnelli. Starring Denise Rose as Judy and Suzanne Goulet as Liza, This Brilliant Song and Dance Spectacle is Not to be Missed at the Royal Resort's Majestik Theatre.