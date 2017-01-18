News By Tag
ProSe (Proximity Services) for LTE & 5G Networks: 2017- 2030
What is Proximity-Based Services?
Subclass of location-based services, i.e., services accessible with mobile devices through a mobile network making use of the geographical position of the device, especially the geographical proximity of two or more devices.
First introduced in Release 12 of the 3GPP specifications, ProSe (Proximity Services) is a D2D (Device-to-Device)
Difference between D2D and proximity networking technologies?
In comparison to existing D2D and proximity networking technologies, ProSe offers several distinct benefits including but not limited to better scalability, manageability, privacy, security and battery-efficiency. At present, efforts to commercialize ProSe are being spearheaded by the public safety and critical communications sector, amid the ongoing transition from legacy LMR (Land Mobile Radio) systems to LTE networks.
How much growth can we expect in Market?
By the end of 2025, Research estimates that mobile operators can pocket as much $17 Billion in ProSe based annual service revenue. Up to 55% of this revenue figure will be attributable to proximity advertising.
What will market research report provide?
The "ProSe (Proximity Services) for LTE & 5G Networks:2017-
Market Growth Drivers
1. Adoption of LTE for Public Safety & Critical Communications
The public safety and critical communications industry is gradually transitioning from legacy LMR systems to LTE networks, to support growing demands for mobile broadband capabilities while reducing operational costs. Aligning to the commercial LTE standard also ensures future-proof investments that can eventually transition to 5G networks. This ongoing transition is expected to trigger the very first investments in ProSe enabled devices, as direct communication between devices in out-of-network coverage scenarios is an essential requirement for users in the critical communications domain, particularly public safety agencies.
2. Extending Wide Area Connectivity to IoT Devices & Accessories
Mobile operators are beginning to see ProSe as an enabling technology to provide wide area connectivity for IoT devices and smart accessories
What Segmentation is covered in report?
ProSe Device Shipments & Revenue
Submarkets
- Public Safety & Critical Communications
- Commercial Sector
Form Factor Segmentation
- Smartphones
- Tablets
- Wearables
- Vehicle Mount Devices
- V2X Devices
- Other Devices
• Regional Markets
- Asia Pacific
- Eastern Europe
- Middle East & Africa
- Latin & Central America
- North America
- Western Europe
ProSe Based Mobile Operator Service Revenue
Submarkets
- Advertising
- Social Networking
- V2X Connectivity
- Public Safety & Critical Communications
- Other Applications
Value Chain
The ProSe value chain is complex with many significant players across different segments of the ecosystem including chipset suppliers; ProSe-enabled device OEMs; ProSe infrastructure vendors; mobile operators; public safety and critical communications agencies; commercial enterprises;
Key Findings
- In comparison to existing D2D and proximity networking technologies, ProSe offers several distinct benefits including but not limited to better scalability, manageability, privacy, security and battery-efficiency.
- At present, efforts to commercialize ProSe are being spearheaded by the public safety and critical communications industry. The ongoing transition from legacy LMR systems to LTE networks is expected to trigger the very first investments in ProSe-enabled devices, as direct communication between devices is an essential requirement for users in this domain.
- In the commercial area, mobile operators can leverage ProSe to offer a range of B2B, B2B2C and B2C services that rely on proximity including advertising, social networking, gaming, relaying traffic for wearables and V2X (Vehicle-to-
- By the end of 2025, Research estimates that mobile operators can pocket as much $17 Billion in ProSe based annual service revenue. Up to 55% of this revenue figure will be attributable to proximity advertising.
