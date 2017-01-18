 
January 2017





Entrepreneur Round Table Event MCGEVENT

One of the best events in Los Angeles. A true round table discussion with some of the brightest business minds.
 
LOS ANGELES - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- An engaging evening with executive, entrepreneurial panelists who will talk about some of the biggest issues facing existing businesses and startups today.

The discussion will cover topics about Social Media, Community Engagement, Market Shift. All of these issues making a difference in the way we maximize our community growth.

The panel will be comprised of  Albert Rocker, a Cloud Specialist for Microsoft, Co-Founder of 360 Global Wellness with an upcoming autobiography on shelves this Fall. Irina Slavina, chief counsel and COO for HUDWAY, changing the way we use our phones when we drive. Canaan Crouch, a leader in environmental policy bringing in years of experience as a geologist and project manager.

These series of talks are being produced and hosted by Dane Flangian.  The event will be at The Springs in the Art's District. It is free but please register at www.MCGEVENT.com

Dane Flanigan is a business consultant who helps companies build strategies to grow sales. www.DaneFlanigan.com

#MCGEVENT

