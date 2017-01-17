News By Tag
Internet of Things for the Off-Highway Industry Takes Center Stage at Mobiltron 2017
The latest trends and developments in Internet of Things for the Off Highway Industry will take center stage at Mobiltron 2017, the Annual Conference from STW to be held on February 1 and 2 in Mannheim Germany.
Mobile machines of tomorrow will be more aware of their surroundings, react even more independently, and consistently exchange more data with the cloud. The topics "monitoring surroundings"
At Mobiltron, industry leaders and business users will showcase and discuss the many possibilities newest technologies provide and learn about the experience other users have made. You can use this information directly in your own projects and business model.
One of the keynotes at Mobiltron 2017 will be on the concept of Robotics as a Service. Heinrich Munz of KUKA Roboter GmbH will speak about how the real upcoming revolution in off highway technology lies in the new business models and automation architectures which can be realized only with the implementation of the Internet of Things. Robots, a widely known integral part of manufacturing, represent an element as well as a driving force for these changes.
A second keynote, by Darko Dragicevic, Bragi GmbH, will cover 'Innovative business solutions for the work place using the latest wearable technologies'. According to Analysys Mason nearly 350 million active smart wearable devices will generate significant data by 2020. Implementation of wearables in the industry will contribute substantially to this growth. Due to target-oriented communication, wearables will increase worker productivity. In addition, they allow for hands-free activity. Bragi and IBM have recently joined forces to combine Bragi's smart earphones with IBM's Watson IoT platform. Their vision is to transform the way people interact, communicate and collaborate on the job and to enable management teams to keep track of the location, operating environment, well-being and safety of workers.
About STW Technic: STW (www.stw-technic.com) an award-winning provider of a full spectrum of freely programmable controllers, I/O modules, pressure sensors and telematics to a wide range of industries such as mining, construction, agriculture and oil and gas. STW controllers, sensors, I/O modules and Telematics units have attained a leading role in these industries due to their rigorous testing, high quality German engineering and unmatched flexibility. All of STW's products are mobile off-highway rated. STW (www.stw-technic.com)
