Performing Artists Are Linking Up To Fight Disease And Support The Arts In The River City

The Performing Arts Link-Up, a Jacksonville based performing arts network and local talent advocate, is hosting an event that will unite local artists with local disease awareness community.
 
 
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- Titled "Link-Up For Awarenness: Arts With a Heart," this event will be a celebration of the connection between the arts and disease awareness.

Network with local entertainment and health industry professionals as well as live music enthusiast over Hors d'oeuvres and beverages.  Live entertainment will include the Chris Thomas Band, Jenn Weeks and more. Guests will have the opportunity to represent a disease awareness cause closest to their heart by wearing ribbons or sporting apparel in that color. The cause with the highest representation through guests' attire, will be awarded a donation to the local chapter. The purpose of this event is to encourage support of the arts in our local community as well as spotlighting local disease awareness campaigns. "I wanted to celebrate the connection between the local Performing Arts community and the local disease awareness community", said Tiffany Wright, creator of The Performing Arts Link Up and a native performing artist. Including disease awareness causes in Arts with A Heart gives the artists an opportunity to dedicate their performances to causes they support and provides a connection from them to the patrons attending.

About The Performing Arts Link Up

The Performing Arts Link-Up was founded July 28, 2013. It is a boutique company that services the Northeast Florida performing arts community. The future is bright for this budding company, with goals of opening more locations in smaller cities across the country, and continuing to be the voice of local talent on the rise. For more information on upcoming events or opportunities to support local artists in our community, visit www.theperformingartslinkup.com.

The event takes place on February 19, 2017 at 6pm at the UNF Student Union ballroom located at 1 UNF Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32224. Tickets can be purchased at www.squareup.com/store/theperformingartslinkup.

For event inquiries, contact info@the performingartslinkup.com

For media or sponsor related inquiries, contact Tabitha@dymondmindpr.com.

Tabitha Higgs
***@dymondmindpr.com
