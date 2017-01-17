News By Tag
Join Us At The Hoosier Horse Fair & Expo March 31- April 2, 2017
An Expo at the Heart of the Horse Community, the Indiana Horse Council is proud to present the 39th Hoosier Horse Fair & Expo March 31-April 2, 2017. A must-attend event for any horse owner. In three short days, you can catch up on the latest training and education, shop the nation's premier equine vendors and connect with your horse friends. Attending the expo is a low-cost, high quality way to stay engaged in the horse industry, making sure you have the tools, knowledge and products to help make the most of your investment in the horse owning lifestyle year round.
Featured Clinicians
The best equine experts grace the stages and arenas of Hoosier Horse Fair & Expo each year. One ticket price gets you access to unlimited learning, whether you're a competitor looking for an edge, or a recreational rider looking for a relaxing ride!
Breed Showcase
We promise to bring you the finest horses of each breed to exhibit that specific breed's strengths and abilities. The breeds selected are shown in a high quality in hand demonstration arena. We strive to bring you the best.
Schedule
Before you ever get to the expo, you can design your ideal expo. Make the most of both your footsteps and time at the expo by viewing the schedule on hoosierhorsefair.org.
Volunteer
Share your time and enthusiasm while volunteering for the Hoosier Horse Fair & Expo. Do you want to earn free admission and work with others with the same passion? Then consider volunteering at the Hoosier Horse Fair & Expo. Because of the size and complexity of Horse Expo, we are dependent upon a staff of volunteers to ensure the successful production of the show. Volunteering at Horse Expo can be tons of fun; you are involved in the behind-the-scenes production, you work with many fellow horse enthusiasts, and you're part of a team effort!
Vendors and Sponsors
We offer exhibitors an unbeatable opportunity to tap into active equestrians. We have a host of both vendor and sponsorship options available, to discuss how your business can make a splash with purchase minded horse owners, call 765.524.1383 or email info@hoosierhorsefair.org.
Why Attend
The Indiana Horse Council plans to continue its work to unite, inform and represent the horse industry in the state of Indiana through education, communication and programming in areas such as youth, showing, racing, trails, animal welfare, equine legislation and marketing. The Hoosier Horse Fair & Expo is the major fundraising event organized for the Indiana Horse Council. For more information, visit http://www.indianahorsecouncil.org
New for 2017:
Celebrity Cutting, KOTR Jousting, Midwest Mounted Archers, Youth Rodeo, and more!
Returning for 2017
Colt Starting Challenge USA, "Horses and Art", and Saturday Night Showcase Benefitting and more!
FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT US AT: http://www.hoosierhorsefair.org
Contact
Melinda Gerrish / John Wagner
765.524.1383 or 225.367.0100
info@hoosierhorsefair.org
