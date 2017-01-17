 
News By Tag
* Quicklink
* Bve
* Cabsat
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Technology
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Swansea
  Swansea
  Wales
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
MoSuSaFrThWeTu
23222120191817


New Quicklink Remote Communicator and TX Multi solutions to be showcased at BVE and CABSAT 2017

 
 
Quicklink at BVE and CABSAT 2017
Quicklink at BVE and CABSAT 2017
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Quicklink
* Bve
* Cabsat

Industry:
* Technology

Location:
* Swansea - Swansea - Wales

SWANSEA, Wales - Jan. 23, 2017 - PRLog -- At BVE and CABSAT 2017, Quicklink will show their new, ground-breaking Remote Communicator solution. The Remote Communicator which was launched in January 2017 allows you to stream real time, full duplex ultra-low delay audio/video or audio only that is sent and received from a single web browser, enabling broadcasters to create high quality, ultra-low latency video and audio contributions.

The Quicklink Remote Communicator is a complete versatile solution that can be used on Quicklink hardware or installed on the users own hardware. The new solution includes cloud advanced firewall punch through with automatic fall back to Quicklink Relay Services guaranteeing connectivity on the most challenging and secured networks.

Quicklink will also be showing their popular TX Skype call transceivers at BVE and CABSAT. Designed in partnership with Microsoft, the TX Multi is a Skype video call management system that allows for multiple calls within a single hardware unit.

The Quicklink TX enables professional reception and transmission of multiple Skype video calls through an SDI and HDMI interface. The TX unit can receive from and send to any video-enabled device running Skype, providing broadcasters unrivalled access to millions of Skype users. Available in the following options:

TX Multi – up to 4 incoming calls to 1 switchable SDI/HDMI/analogue Input/Output
TX Multi Quad – 4 incoming calls to 4 SDI Inputs/Outputs with High Availability option

The Quicklink Remote Communicator and TX Multi will be showcased at BVE 2017, Excel London (stand E37) from 28th February - 2nd March and CABSAT 2017, Dubai World Trade Centre (stand I2-35) from 21st-23rd March. Visit the Quicklink stands to see the solutions in action.

For more information regarding the Quicklink Remote Communicator, TX Multi or other Quicklink solutions, speak to a member of the sales department on +44 1792 720880 or email sales@quicklink.tv

Find out more about the Remote Communicator (http://quicklink.tv/products/remote-communicator/)

Book an appointment to meet Quicklink (http://quicklink.tv/events/)
End
Source:
Email:***@quicklink.tv Email Verified
Phone:01792720880
Tags:Quicklink, Bve, Cabsat
Industry:Technology
Location:Swansea - Swansea - Wales
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Quicklink News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 23, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share