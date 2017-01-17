News By Tag
New Quicklink Remote Communicator and TX Multi solutions to be showcased at BVE and CABSAT 2017
The Quicklink Remote Communicator is a complete versatile solution that can be used on Quicklink hardware or installed on the users own hardware. The new solution includes cloud advanced firewall punch through with automatic fall back to Quicklink Relay Services guaranteeing connectivity on the most challenging and secured networks.
Quicklink will also be showing their popular TX Skype call transceivers at BVE and CABSAT. Designed in partnership with Microsoft, the TX Multi is a Skype video call management system that allows for multiple calls within a single hardware unit.
The Quicklink TX enables professional reception and transmission of multiple Skype video calls through an SDI and HDMI interface. The TX unit can receive from and send to any video-enabled device running Skype, providing broadcasters unrivalled access to millions of Skype users. Available in the following options:
• TX Multi – up to 4 incoming calls to 1 switchable SDI/HDMI/analogue Input/Output
• TX Multi Quad – 4 incoming calls to 4 SDI Inputs/Outputs with High Availability option
The Quicklink Remote Communicator and TX Multi will be showcased at BVE 2017, Excel London (stand E37) from 28th February - 2nd March and CABSAT 2017, Dubai World Trade Centre (stand I2-35) from 21st-23rd March. Visit the Quicklink stands to see the solutions in action.
For more information regarding the Quicklink Remote Communicator, TX Multi or other Quicklink solutions, speak to a member of the sales department on +44 1792 720880 or email sales@quicklink.tv
Find out more about the Remote Communicator (http://quicklink.tv/
Book an appointment to meet Quicklink (http://quicklink.tv/
