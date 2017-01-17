 
Industry News





Dr. Jay R. Goldman Assists Depression Patients

 
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. - Jan. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- Do you remember the last time you felt refreshed after waking up in the morning? For too many people, the answer to that question is negative. And, for those suffering from insomnia, chronic pain, nightmares, Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, and other sleep issues, things can seem hopeless. However, Dr. Jay R. Goldman has a number of treatment options that can turn your life around for the better. All of those difficult life issues can seem a lot simpler when you are getting restorative sleep at night.

Depression is a common issue in our society, but is something that nobody should have to live with. Fortunately, you can combat this problem, even without the use of medication. Everything from a chemical imbalance, to a childhood trauma, to general anxiety can cause depression, and figuring this cause out can be the first major step to overcoming things. Once you have a better handle on the "why" of your issue, you and Dr. Jay R. Goldman can really get to work.

The time has come for you to overcome your issue. Instead of suffering alone, reach out to Dr. Jay R. Goldman. Contact his office, today, and set up your appointment.

For more information visit http://www.palmbeachinsomniatherapy.com or call (561) 371-7141.
