Digital marketing and design agency The Practice, announces the launch of new service, We are Leasin

January 2017
LONDON, British IOT - Jan. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- UK-based creative agency, The Practice, has announced the launch its new service, We Are Leasing. We Are Leasing, an industry first, offers companies and businesses the chance to launch their business or service by making manageable, interest-free payments over an agreed time period between 6 to 24 months. This contract enables access to services ranging from design work and branding, visual ID, online marketing, web design, and a full CMS web or app build.

Recognizing that creative design, smart technology and effective marketing is often compromised through lack of funding, We Are Leasing hopes to address these concerns by allowing companies and businesses to spread the cost of their project evenly over an agreed period of time.

We Are Leasing is available to an array of businesses, whether it be start-ups or established companies looking for new branding, all the way to app builds or marketing solutions.

CEO of The Practice, Kirsty McAllister states; "Commonly, budgeting for branding and marketing is often the first thing people think of, and the last thing they prioritise. The result being many under invest in what is essential to a successful brand. Many start-ups fail due to budgeting struggles, but we believe no-one should be broke before they start!"

About The Practice:

The Practice is an established company with over 30 years of experience in the marketing, digital and design sectors. Past and present clients include both start-ups, as well as established global brands such as Samsung, Sony, Lidl, Marriot and Puma, amongst many others. The company holds bases in London and New York.

For more information about this story, please contact:

leasing@wearethepractice.com.

http://www.wearethepractice.com/leasing/

Media Contact
The Practice
07974195941
leasing@wearethepractice.com
Source:
Email:***@wearethepractice.com
Posted By:***@wearethepractice.com
