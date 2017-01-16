News By Tag
Digital marketing and design agency The Practice, announces the launch of new service, We are Leasin
Recognizing that creative design, smart technology and effective marketing is often compromised through lack of funding, We Are Leasing hopes to address these concerns by allowing companies and businesses to spread the cost of their project evenly over an agreed period of time.
We Are Leasing is available to an array of businesses, whether it be start-ups or established companies looking for new branding, all the way to app builds or marketing solutions.
CEO of The Practice, Kirsty McAllister states; "Commonly, budgeting for branding and marketing is often the first thing people think of, and the last thing they prioritise. The result being many under invest in what is essential to a successful brand. Many start-ups fail due to budgeting struggles, but we believe no-one should be broke before they start!"
About The Practice:
The Practice is an established company with over 30 years of experience in the marketing, digital and design sectors. Past and present clients include both start-ups, as well as established global brands such as Samsung, Sony, Lidl, Marriot and Puma, amongst many others. The company holds bases in London and New York.
