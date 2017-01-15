News By Tag
Is the UK Heading Towards Automatic Cars in Favour of Manual Transmission
More and more Driving Instructors are turning towards giving driving lessons in automatics.
Within the past two weeks, we have had three driving instructors call us up and ask us if we can create them an online presence and branding coupled with a social media profile that can represent that they now only offer driving lessons in automatic cars and not manual anymore.
This is a very quick and significant shift towards market trends. We closely watch lots and lots of online forums and what we can see is that as driving instructors talk to one another, part of their questions on the blogs or forums are questions about what car to choose. Surprisingly, we are seeing existing driving schools and driving instructors who already teach in automatic cars often say how busy they are in business and some are even saying how much business they've got to turn away. The demand to learn to drive in an automatic and take automatic driving lessons is certainly on the up and we can't see this changing any time within the near future.
Our most recent customer, Evovleved Driving School in Llandudno, North Wales only gives driving lessons in automatic cars and have got rid of their manual transmission ones https://www.evolvedautomaticdrivingschool.co.uk/
There has always been room in the market place for automatic driving lessons and the need for automatic driving schools, but the demand is greater than ever. The manager of Evolved Driving School in Llandudno has also given me information that he now is expandind the driving school business to accomodate the need for automatic driving lessons in Rhly https://www.evolvedautomaticdrivingschool.co.uk/
