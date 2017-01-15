 
Industry News





Deaf entrepreneur to launch new business, Wine & ASL

 
INDIANAPOLIS - Jan. 21, 2017 - PRLog -- An Indianapolis-based deaf entrepreneur Clark Howard is pleased to announce the launch of his new business, Wine & ASL. Howard's new business venture will mix his love of wine and teach American Sign Language.

"I'm deaf and I want to help bridge the gap between the deaf and hearing communities." said Howard.

Wine & ASL will kick off classes in March in its' first city, Indianapolis. The ultimate goal for Howard's business is to branch off into other cities with franchise owners who are deaf.

"Being deaf is a struggle without a doubt especially when it comes to being employed. I would love the opportunity to expand Wine & ASL to different cities and partner with other deaf entrepreneurs who has the same interest in starting a franchise," said Howard.

Although Howard's new business combines his love for wine and sign language, it also offers networking opportunities for wine lovers.

The 2017 season of Wine & ASL officially kicks off March 25th in Indianapolis. For more information about Wine & ASL send an email to wineandasl@gmail.com.

For media or franchise inquiries, send an email to dreamstylemedia@gmail.com.

About Wine & ASL:

Wine & ASL is an opportunity for community members to learn American Sign Language while in a relaxed setting by enjoying a glass of wine from a local vendor.

Media Contact
Samantha Pounds
317-643-2304
dreamstylemedia@gmail.com
