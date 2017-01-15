Hofsas House Announces its Third Nights a Charm Package

Celebrating its 70th Anniversary of European hospitality at the beautiful Bavarian-inspired Hofsas House Hotel, the Theis family proudly announces its Third Nights a Charm packages to their valued guests.

Third Night's A CharmBook 3 nights and the 3rd is 1/3 off. A getaway is always a wonderful break…they just don't last long enough. At Hofsas House we know the 3rd nights a charmSubject to availability. Minimum of three (3)-night stay required. Savings reflected in rate at time of booking. If modifications to reservation are made during your hotel stay (e.g. early departure), the promotion is void and your rate will be adjusted to the rate of the day. Taxes and gratuities not included. Offer not applicable to groups, negotiated or third-party rates. Not combinable with any other offers. Not applicable to existing reservations. Blackout dates apply. Offer valid from February and March 2017 excluding holidays and AT&T golf week. Mention Code HHCHARM when booking.About Hofsas House:Owned and operated by the Theis Family, Hofsas House Hotel is within walking distance of everything Carmel has to offer, including a stunning beach, fine restaurants and shops and wine tasting. It provides peaceful respite and European charm just minutes from Monterey, Pebble Beach, Big Sur and Pacific Grove. The Hofsas House's 38 spacious, one-of-a-kind rooms boast European comfort and lovely views and amenities such as fireplaces, private balconies, wet bars, kitchens and patios. Large suites provide the perfect stay for newlyweds and anyone else seeking an extra special getaway. Dutch doors in every room allow guests to welcome in the ocean air, and free WiFi enables them to stay connected — if they want to.The Hofsas House Hotel family works to ensure every visitor's experience is special, striving to offer the highest quality personal services. Consider the continental breakfast, abundant with fresh French Roast coffee, tea, juice, fruit and pastries from a neighborhood bakery, or the personalized concierge services for guests and their families, including their four-legged family members, who are welcome as well.For large groups — wedding parties, company meetings, family reunions and others — Hofsas House Hotel offers a spacious room equipped with a fireplace and full kitchen that can comfortably accommodate 40 people. A heated pool, dry saunas, decks with views and off-street parking are on-site as well.Hofsas House Hotel is located on San Carlos Street, north of Fourth Avenue in Carmel-by-the-Sea.