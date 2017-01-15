News By Tag
Axiomtek's Micro-sized DIN-rail Embedded Controller for Entry Level IIoT Applications- ICO100-839
Axiomtek releases the ICO100-839, a ruggedized IoT gateway controller for industrial automation applications.
"The ICO100-839 is ideally positioned for entry-level IIoT gateway applications. It provides high reliability, flexibility, stability for system integrators who need a cost-effective embedded controller,"
This DIN-rail industrial IoT gateway comes with great storage options with one DDR3L SO-DIMM slot with up to 8 GB of system memory. The ICO100-839's proven rugged design ensures reliable operation in harsh environments with an extended temperature range of -20°C to 70°C (-4°F to +158°F), a wide voltage range of 12V-24V DC power input with a lockable terminal block type connector, overvoltage, reverse protection to lower the risk of crucial data loss, and up to 2G vibration endurance. The ICO100-839 offers an outstanding price/performance ratio with rich I/O options including two RS-232/422/485 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, one Gigabit Ethernet, one VGA and one DIO.
The ICO100-839 runs well with Windows® 10 IoT and Linux operating systems. It also supports Axiomtek's exclusive AXView 2.0 software, offering smart hardware monitoring and remote management features.
The ICO100, Axiomtek's brand-new DIN-rail embedded system, is available now. For more product information or pricing, please visit http://us.axiomtek.com or contact a sales representative at solutions@axiomtek.com.
Advanced Features:
- Fanless and cableless design
- Intel® Atom™ x5-E3930 processor
- Wide temperature operation of -20°C to +70°C (-4°F to +158°F)
- Two RS-232/422/485 COM ports
- Two USB ports
- One isolated 10/100/1000 Mbps Ethernet
- One DIO port
- One wireless (3G/GPRS or Wi-Fi)
- mSATA supported
- Wide-range 12V-24VDC-In
- Supports AXView 2.0 intelligent remote monitoring software solution for IoT applications
About Axiomtek Co., Ltd
Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of PC-based industrial computer products. From its roots as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has mirrored the PC and IoT evolutions by shifting its focus toward the design and manufacture of PC-based industrial solutions and value-added services for different industries including, transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming, retail/POS/Kiosks. It has more than 60 distributor partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial PCs, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, was formed in 2012 after its acquisition. It has added its high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA's comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier value-added service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.
As an associate member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.
Contact
Axiomtek
6265813232
solutions@axiomtek.com
