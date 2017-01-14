A Trifecta of Generosity and Gratitude Celebrated for Michigan Trails

To ensure the trails movement in Michigan continues to grow, it takes focus and commitment along with public/private partnerships to see it through to fruition. Detroit's DNR Outdoor Adventure Center was filled with grateful trail users at the donor recognition breakfast for Michael R. Levine, who pledged $5 million dollars to expand and improve three trails: the Lakelands Trail State Park, Great Lake to Lake Trails Route 1 and the Iron Belle Trail.