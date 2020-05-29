News By Tag
You Don't Have to Go Up North To Celebrate National Trails Day
Michigan Trails and Greenways Alliance (MTGA) participated in the Governor's recent Outdoor Recreation Workgroup and reminds all citizens they must recreate responsibly and practice safe social distancing when on the trail and in parking areas. To keep everyone safe, citizens should enjoy trails with their household or in groups of less than ten. MTGA encourages all trail users to use the restroom before you go, pack out all trash with you and wear masks whenever encountering other people.
To help people in southern Michigan have a wonderful trail experience, MTGA offers https://greatlaketolaketrails.org/
MTGA is proud the Great Lake-to-Lake Trails Route #1 connects to an additional 15 trails, including large trail systems like the North Country Scenic Trail, Iron Belle Trail and Border to Border Trail. "It is our goal to connect people and communities through trails," explained Andrea LaFontaine, MTGA Executive Director. "Southeast Michigan has really worked to develop new trails and green spaces, and we want to help connect those trails and spaces to bring new outdoor recreation opportunities to our urban citizens."
While MTGA is working with trail managers, advocates and local governments in Southeast Michigan to further connect trails and communities, citizens should know that nearly 1,000 miles of trails are already awaiting your visit. The new Southeast Michigan Trail Explorer, developed by the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, offers interactive image mapping of more than 50 regional land and water trails. Visit https://semcog.org/
One of the trails featured is the popular Mike Levine Lakelands Trail State Park in Livingston County. Ralph O. Neri, secretary of the Friends of the Lakelands Trail, encourages cities to plan for trails to enhance quality of life. "Seeing cities around the world transforming themselves to be more pedestrian and bicycle-friendly is a great trend," said Neri. "Automobiles isolate people. Trails bring them together."
There's never been a better time to explore your local trail than National Trails Day this Saturday. Whether you hike, run, bike, or paddle, trails are a great way to connect with nature, reflect, and stay healthy. MTGA would love to hear why trails and public lands are important to you, please share your trail photo and experience by posting to our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/
The Michigan Trails & Greenways Alliance is the statewide voice for non-motorized trail users, helping people build, connect and promote trails for a healthier and more prosperous Michigan. For more information, visit www.michigantrails.org.
Andrea LaFontaine, Executive Director
Michigan Trails and Greenways Alliance
***@michigantrails.org
