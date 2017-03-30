Country(s)
Year of the Peer with Leo Bottary Podcast Has Been Selected as a C-Suite Radio Showcase Show
Bottary Announces All-Star Guest Lineup for the Second Quarter
In the wake of the most divisive presidential election in modern U.S. history, host Leo Bottary and producer Randy Cantrell launched a weekly podcast titled Year of the Peer with Leo Bottary. The free podcast (available on audio and video) began on January 12th, featuring top leaders, authors, journalists, and scholars who talk about the importance of coming together and the need for relying on one another more than ever as we address the challenges of a future most of us can barely imagine.
"For 50 weeks, I'll be joined by some of the best minds in the world who will share their insights, stories, and recommendations about how we can work together more effectively – to seek common ground and see one another for our special gifts rather than our differences,"
C-Suite Radio Chairman, Jeffrey Hayzlett welcomed Year of the Peer with Leo Bottary to the C-Suite Radio family, "Leo leads conversations about leadership, collaboration, and our future, that you just won't get anywhere else. If you're a leader of any organization at any level, or you want to be one someday, this show is for you."
The guest lineup for the second quarter of 2017 is as follows:
April 6 Lolly Daskal, Founder, Lead From Within
13 Pat Wadors, CHRO LinkedIn
20 Larry Robertson, Founder Lighthouse Consulting
27 Marian Salzman, CEO Havas PR, US
May 4 Sekou Andrews, Poetic Voice
11 Paul Michelman, MIT Sloan Management Review
18 Ryan Foland, Managing Partner, InfluenceTree
25 Gini Dietrich, CEO Arment-Dietrich
June 1 Bruce Cleland, Team in Training
8 Jeffrey Hayzlett, Chairman, C-Suite Holdings, LLC
15 Christina L. Martini, Partner at DLA Piper LLP (US)
22 Scott Mordell, CEO, YPO
29 Jimmy LeBlanc/Perry Stagg, Louisiana Department of Corrections
Earlier this year, Bottary dubbed 2017 as the Year of the Peer. The podcast is one of several initiatives designed to encourage leaders everywhere to collaborate more effectively.
