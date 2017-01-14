News By Tag
EALgreen Names David Salmonson Director of Educational Partnerships
"I look forward to helping EAL meet its key sustainability initiatives, including obtaining a zero-waste-facility status for their inventory warehouse, utilizing carbon neutral shipping and diverting waste from landfills," Salmonson said.
Previously Salmonson was the operations manager at Brownfield Management Associates in Northfield, Illinois. He has an in-depth understanding of sustainable development, effective waste management systems, environmental due diligence, resource conservation and corporate social responsibility.
"David's strong background in environmental science will help position EALgreen in its efforts to demonstrate the positive environmental benefits of donating excess inventory to our existing and new corporate partners," said Claudia Freed, president and CEO of EALgreen.
About EALgreen
EALgreen (www.ealgreen.org) is a tax-exempt [501(c)(3)] nonpartisan, nonprofit organization, qualified by the Internal Revenue Service to receive charitable tax-deductible donations. EAL also accepts contributions in the form of cash, securities and services. Join the conversation at #EALgreen.
