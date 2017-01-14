 
Industry News





EALgreen Names David Salmonson Director of Educational Partnerships

 
CHICAGO - Jan. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- EALgreen, formerly Educational Assistance Ltd., announces the hiring of David Salmonson as director of educational partnerships. In this role, Salmonson will be responsible for developing and implementing strategic plans to expand the participation of college partners in the organization's scholarship program.

"I look forward to helping EAL meet its key sustainability initiatives, including obtaining a zero-waste-facility status for their inventory warehouse, utilizing carbon neutral shipping and diverting waste from landfills," Salmonson said.

Previously Salmonson was the operations manager at Brownfield Management Associates in Northfield, Illinois. He has an in-depth understanding of sustainable development, effective waste management systems, environmental due diligence, resource conservation and corporate social responsibility.

"David's strong background in environmental science will help position EALgreen in its efforts to demonstrate the positive environmental benefits of donating excess inventory to our existing and new corporate partners," said Claudia Freed, president and CEO of EALgreen.

About EALgreen
EALgreen (www.ealgreen.org) is a tax-exempt [501(c)(3)] nonpartisan, nonprofit organization, qualified by the Internal Revenue Service to receive charitable tax-deductible donations. EAL also accepts contributions in the form of cash, securities and services. Join the conversation at #EALgreen.

Christie Hester
Norton Norris, Inc.
***@nortonnorris.com
EALgreen
Email:***@nortonnorris.com Email Verified
Higher Education, Non-profit, Environment
Education
Chicago - Illinois - United States
