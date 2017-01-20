 

Muroff-Kotler Visual Arts Gallery Presents an eye open: Works by Petra Nimtz and Jessica Poser  

Opening reception, January 27, 5-7 pm
 
STONE RIDGE, N.Y. - Jan. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- SUNY Ulster's Muroff-Kotler Visual Arts Gallery Presents Art Exhibit: an eye open: Works by Petra Nimitz and Jessica Poser from January 27 through February 17, 2017.

This exhibition brings together two artists who have disparate conceptual precepts, yet share a coherent visual language of tactile abstraction.

"The paintings are an exploration of intuitive abstraction … they document visual diaries of my inner world. By using my left (non-dominant) hand, I am able to avoid preconceived notions and create works that are fresh and imaginative," says artist Petra Nimtz.

Mixed-media artist Jessica Poser's work explores the psychodynamic intersections of natural and built environments and forms. Her work investigates the aesthetics of craft and the handmade as a means with which to draw connections between psychological and material processes.

Opening Reception: Friday, January 27, 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm

Muroff Kotler Visual Arts Gallery

SUNY Ulster Stone Ridge Campus, Vanderlyn Hall 265

Gallery Hours:
Monday - Friday, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, closed on College holidays.

The Muroff-Kotler Visual Arts Gallery serves as a center for creative artistic activity at SUNY Ulster and for the outside community. It also functions as an environment for teaching, performing, and exhibiting.

For further information, please contact Susan Jeffers, Muroff Kotler Visual Arts Gallery at 845-687-5113 or email her at jefferss@sunyulster.edu or visit http://www.sunyulster.edu/muroffkotlergallery.

SUNY Ulster
Start Here. Go Far.

EDsmart, a nationally recognized publisher of college rankings, released their 2016-2017 edition of the Best Community Colleges in New York, placing SUNY Ulster #5 out of their Top Ten in the state.

Media Contact
Deb Kaufman, SUNY Ulster
845-202-7087
***@hudsonvalleypublicrelations.com

Photo:
https://www.prlog.org/12614698/1
Source:SUNY Ulster
Email:***@hudsonvalleypublicrelations.com Email Verified
Tags:Muroff Kotler Visual Arts Gallery, SUNY Ulster Stone Ridge Campus, Stone Ridge NY
Industry:Education
Location:Stone Ridge - New York - United States
Subject:Events
Page Updated Last on: Jan 20, 2017
