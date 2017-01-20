Country(s)
Muroff-Kotler Visual Arts Gallery Presents an eye open: Works by Petra Nimtz and Jessica Poser
Muroff-Kotler Visual Arts Gallery Presents an eye open: Works by Petra Nimtz and Jessica Poser January 27 through February 17, 2017
Opening reception, January 27, 5-7 pm
This exhibition brings together two artists who have disparate conceptual precepts, yet share a coherent visual language of tactile abstraction.
"The paintings are an exploration of intuitive abstraction … they document visual diaries of my inner world. By using my left (non-dominant)
Mixed-media artist Jessica Poser's work explores the psychodynamic intersections of natural and built environments and forms. Her work investigates the aesthetics of craft and the handmade as a means with which to draw connections between psychological and material processes.
Muroff Kotler Visual Arts Gallery
SUNY Ulster Stone Ridge Campus, Vanderlyn Hall 265
Gallery Hours:
Monday - Friday, 11:00 am - 3:00 pm, closed on College holidays.
The Muroff-Kotler Visual Arts Gallery serves as a center for creative artistic activity at SUNY Ulster and for the outside community. It also functions as an environment for teaching, performing, and exhibiting.
For further information, please contact Susan Jeffers, Muroff Kotler Visual Arts Gallery at 845-687-5113 or email her at jefferss@sunyulster.edu or visit http://www.sunyulster.edu/
