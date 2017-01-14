 
Industry News





2017 eLearning Series Announced

Magic Coast to produce and host an eLearning series of webcasts in 2017
 
 
All New Series plus Bonus Content
All New Series plus Bonus Content
 
CHICAGO - Jan. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Today, Magic Coast announced a series of educational webcasts for business and higher education professionals.  The series, set to begin in February, will cover a wide range of topics and seeks to help viewers master new skills and take advantage of available technologies.

Unlike many webcasts by companies in the industry who host events that are nothing more than infomercials promoting their own products and services, Magic Coast is committed to providing useful content that is not any one vendor specific.

On tap for the first half of 2017:

Produce Better Town Hall and All Hands Webcasts

Step by Step for All-Hands Success.

Town-Halls and All-Hands webcasts with high quality video, Q&A and slides are a proven way to improve employee communications. In this e-Learning event, learn how to make your next webcast an engaging and memorable experience for your attendees through proven tips and techniques – while avoiding common pitfalls. (25 minutes – No Charge to Members)

Effective use of Video and CRM Tools for an Inbound Marketing Advantage.

Tying It All Together.

Inbound marketing using Customer Relationship Management tools is a powerful way to build and effectively communicate with your audience. Video has become an extremely important medium for reaching your target customer. In this e-Learning session, you will explore some of the available tools to help you tie it all together. We'll also hear from experts in the field for their insights. (20 minutes – No Charge to Members)

De-Stressing Your Next Conference.

Find and use the right planning tools for a great attendee experience when you host a conference or meeting.

If you are a meeting or conference planner, you know how complicated it can be to organize and execute a truly exceptional event. In this episode, we'll examine the best in class tools for helping you make all of your attendees happy! From advertising to postmortem, we'll cover all the bases. (30 minutes – No Charge to Members)

Join our mailing list (https://www.magiccoast.com/index.php/webcast-mailing-list/) today and receive timely reminders & access to all webcasts at no charge – plus bonus content not available to non-members.

It's fast, simple and there's no cost to become a member.

Joining now makes it even easier to register for webcasts when dates are announced. Avoid the fee by signing up before webcast registrations begin.

(734) 330-9504
***@magicoast.com
Tags:Elearning, Training, Education
Industry:Business
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Events
Click to Share