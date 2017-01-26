News By Tag
Producing Better Town-Hall & All-Hands Webcasts
Registration Now Open for new interactive webcast with a chance to win a GoPro Hero
Town-Halls and All-Hands webcasts with high quality video, Q&A and slides are a proven way to improve team communications. In this e-Learning event, learn how to make your next webcast an engaging and memorable experience for your attendees through proven tips and techniques – while avoiding common pitfalls. The session is geared toward giving attendees a step by step approach to ensure All-Hands meeting success.
"Having live interactivity and reaching your audience across many time zones can be difficult and expensive." Said Bill Dunning, CEO of Magic Coast. "But with our unique VODaL approach, the production cost of this series is less than 20% of what it would be using traditional methods."
"Unlike many webcasts that are nothing more than infomercials promoting a company's products and services, Magic Coast is committed to providing useful content that is not vendor specific." Dunning added.
What You'll Learn:
KNOW YOUR AUDIENCE
How to understand your audience and their motivations to ensure your talk will resonate.
TELL A GREAT STORY
Tips for engaging your audience for effective and memorable meetings.
AVOID THE HEADACHES
Learn the technical pitfalls and best practices to ensure a great user experience.
By registering early, the first 100 attendees will be eligible to win a GoPro Hero ( Register at: https://www.magiccoast.com/
Attendees who are also on our general webcast mailing list will receive a free gift for attending (Sign up for the general mailing list here: https://www.magiccoast.com/
Attendance is required to be eligible for these special offers and restrictions apply.
More eLearning sessions are coming soon: "Tying It All Together" Effective use of video and CRM tools for an inbound marketing advantage. "De-Stressing Your Next Conference" Find and use the right planning tools for a great attendee experience when you host a conference or meeting. And, "LIVE Video from Anywhere, Anytime" Make video streaming simpler and more accessible for your team and customers through automation.
About Magic Coast: https://www.magiccoast.com Magic Coast is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan and recently expanded to the greater Chicago area. Magic Coast has been a leading source of highly reliable live video streaming for over 10 years. Its proprietary, cloud-managed video streaming hardware and service is the perfect end-to-end solution for mission-critical Live and On-Demand video streaming. They've worked with fortune 500 companies, renown universities and major broadcasters to deliver their content to audiences around the world. They can do the same for you.
