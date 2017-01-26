 
News By Tag
* Elearning
* Town Hall
* Webcast
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Chicago
  Illinois
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1
January 2017
313029282726

Producing Better Town-Hall & All-Hands Webcasts

Registration Now Open for new interactive webcast with a chance to win a GoPro Hero
 
 
All Hands Success!
All Hands Success!
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Elearning
Town Hall
Webcast

Industry:
Business

Location:
Chicago - Illinois - US

Subject:
Events

CHICAGO - Feb. 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Registration is now open for the new interactive eLearning webcast "Produce Better Town-Hall & All-Hands Webcasts". Dates for the webcast, featuring live interactivity with the audience, are set for February 15, 17, 21 and 23. Each day has two sessions at 10 AM and 1 PM to accommodate busy schedules.

Town-Halls and All-Hands webcasts with high quality video, Q&A and slides are a proven way to improve team communications. In this e-Learning event, learn how to make your next webcast an engaging and memorable experience for your attendees through proven tips and techniques – while avoiding common pitfalls. The session is geared toward giving attendees a step by step approach to ensure All-Hands meeting success.

"Having live interactivity and reaching your audience across many time zones can be difficult and expensive." Said Bill Dunning, CEO of Magic Coast. "But with our unique VODaL approach, the production cost of this series is less than 20% of what it would be using traditional methods."

"Unlike many webcasts that are nothing more than infomercials promoting a company's products and services, Magic Coast is committed to providing useful content that is not vendor specific." Dunning added.

What You'll Learn:

KNOW YOUR AUDIENCE
How to understand your audience and their motivations to ensure your talk will resonate.

TELL A GREAT STORY
Tips for engaging your audience for effective and memorable meetings.

AVOID THE HEADACHES
Learn the technical pitfalls and best practices to ensure a great user experience.

By registering early, the first 100 attendees will be eligible to win a GoPro Hero ( Register at: https://www.magiccoast.com/index.php/2017-elearning-series/ ).

Attendees who are also on our general webcast mailing list will receive a free gift for attending (Sign up for the general mailing list here: https://www.magiccoast.com/index.php/webcast-mailing-list/ ).

Attendance is required to be eligible for these special offers and restrictions apply.

More eLearning sessions are coming soon: "Tying It All Together" Effective use of video and CRM tools for an inbound marketing advantage. "De-Stressing Your Next Conference" Find and use the right planning tools for a great attendee experience when you host a conference or meeting. And, "LIVE Video from Anywhere, Anytime" Make video streaming simpler and more accessible for your team and customers through automation.

About Magic Coast: https://www.magiccoast.com Magic Coast is based in Ann Arbor, Michigan and recently expanded to the greater Chicago area. Magic Coast has been a leading source of highly reliable live video streaming for over 10 years. Its proprietary, cloud-managed video streaming hardware and service is the perfect end-to-end solution for mission-critical Live and On-Demand video streaming. They've worked with fortune 500 companies, renown universities and major broadcasters to deliver their content to audiences around the world. They can do the same for you.

Contact
(734) 330-9504
***@magiccoast.com
End
Source:
Email:***@magiccoast.com Email Verified
Tags:Elearning, Town Hall, Webcast
Industry:Business
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
Subject:Events
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Magic Coast PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share