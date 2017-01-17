News By Tag
What you didn't know about OpenStack Newton Performance and Scalability by Sardina Systems
Sardina Systems announces support for fresh OpenStack Newton installation, while addressing zero-downtime upgrade
OpenStack Newton, the 14th release of the most widely deployed open source cloud software it is offering a greater scalability, resiliency and user experience to support a wider variety of workloads.
Built on OpenStack's extensive foundation, FishOS is the world's first energy-optimizing and utilization-
FishOS uniquely addresses the full lifecycle automation requirements of OpenStack -- encompassing deployment, operation, and upgrade phases.
"We have integrated and validated all the new improvements of Newton release. With this new release, we are ready to deliver even more efficient cloud operations, as well as greater ease of deployment and usability improvements, while continuing to offer support to the customers running an earlier version of OpenStack and Sardina FishOS," said Anna Panchenko, VP of Marketing of Sardina Systems.
Sardina Systems introduces significant and outstanding feature for OpenStack
Sardina FishOS support for OpenStack Newton release includes FishOS Deployer and FishOS Upgrader, enabling flexible, easily extensible deployment system to integrate with client organizations' broader IT environment, and zero-downtime upgrade of their OpenStack-based cloud.
The Zero-Downtime upgrade feature in FishOS was developed to meet customer's' need of upgrading OpenStack every six months, while ensuring service uptime. Cloud operators can benefit from improvements in FishOS and OpenStack without having to face any service interruption.
The objective of this high service availability feature built by Sardina Systems is to strive for perfection and enable cloud operators the eliminate service interruption.
"We are very proud to be the first company to offer zero-downtime upgrade feature in the OpenStack market, addressing one of the key demands of OpenStack operators. FishOS Upgrader provides customers the possibility of updating their OpenStack cloud infrastructure in a reliable manner, with confidence."
FishOS, Sardina's innovative OpenStack automation product, is compatible with and fully supports Red Hat Openstack Platform 10
For customers who are building their clouds on Red Hat OpenStack Platform, Sardina Systems has updated FishOS to support the latest Red Hat OpenStack Platform 10, based on Red Hat Enterprise Linux.
Sardina Systems introduces the first automation system addressing the full OpenStack lifecycle to Red Hat OpenStack Platform 10 -- encompassing deployment, operation, and upgrade phases.
About Sardina Systems
Sardina Systems (https://www.sardinasystems.com/
Sardina FishOS was recognized as a winner of the prestigious IDC HPC Innovation Excellence Award.
About OpenStack®
OpenStack (https://www.openstack.org/
