News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
IntelliTrack Upgrades Inventory Software to Enhance Efficiency to Locally Installed Products
IntelliTrack announces the release of version 9.1of its suite of locally installed inventory management software, in order to enhance the efficiency and compatibility of all the locally installed tracking products offered to its customers.
With the release of version 9.1, IntelliTrack reinforces their commitment to continue a long standing partnership with Microsoft and the underlying technologies that exist in the SMB market like Microsoft SQL Server 2016 and Microsoft Office 2016. Additionally, version 9.1 will offer support for the latest versions of Microsoft Windows including Windows 10, Windows 8.1, and Windows 7.
"We are pleased to be offering our customers the ability to run our DMS and WMS applications on machines that are running Windows 10," says Noel McKeon, IntelliTrack's Business Development Manager. Additionally he states that "as customers begin upgrading their IT infrastructure, many are selecting Window 10 as the preferred OS and now, their locally installed IntelliTrack application will be able to run on those machines without issue. If the selection of a cloud-based inventory management system like Stratus isn't possible, than the locally installed alternative of version 9.1 is a solid choice."
The version 9.1 upgrade is available for the following IntelliTrack products:
IntelliTrack Inventory is designed to automate the physical inventory process through the use of barcode technology. Inventory functions are available to handle everything from routine physical inventories to managing a perpetual inventory providing for the collection and storage of user ID, Inventory, locations, and quantities.
IntelliTrack Stockroom is designed to track consumable inventory through the use of barcode technology. Stockroom functions are available to handle receipt of stock into inventory, issue of stock out of inventory, and routine physical inventories, helping to managing a perpetual inventory. It provides for the collection and storage of user ID, inventory, locations, and quantities. Stockroom software also provides cost tracking.
IntelliTrack Check In-Out is designed to manage rotational inventory through the use of barcode technology. Functions are available to handle everything from routine physical inventories to managing a perpetual inventory and tracking items checked out to employees and/or customers. It provides for the collection and storage of user ID's, both consumable and checked out items, locations, and quantities. Check In-Out also contains added features including maintenance and calibration, reservations, cost tracking, and asset/item ID receiving.
IntelliTrack Fixed Assets software is designed to manage assets through the use of barcode or RFID technology. Fixed Assets provides for the collection and storage of user ID, asset number, location, status and even manufacturer, model and serial number, if required. Other valuable features include depreciation and asset/item ID receiving.
IntelliTrack Package Track software is designed to automate and organize your internal delivery process. Ideal for managing mailrooms and shipping/receiving departments, Package Track provides accountability for all packages in your organization's possession at a given time. With Package Track, you'll know when a package is received from a carrier and who received it, when it was delivered to the final recipient and who delivered it. Package Track allows you to collect signatures and proof of delivery information for all inbound deliveries.
IntelliTrack ISRP (Inventory, Shipping, Receiving, Picking) is ideal for order fulfillment and managing small to mid-sized warehouse operations. ISRP is comprised of four fully integrated functions; Inventory, Shipping, Receiving and Picking for easy and effective warehouse management. ISRP only supports batch data collection.
IntelliTrack WMS RF is available in two versions, Standard and Professional and perfect for companies looking for a full warehouse management system. IntelliTrack warehouse management software has extensive RF functionality and a SQL database back-end to provide a cost-effective upgrade path. Database and portable/workstation licenses can be added as the business grows
About Us
IntelliTrack is the world's leading provider of comprehensive, scalable, easy-to-use inventory management software. For over 25 years, IntelliTrack has developed, deployed, and supported, robust inventory control solutions for tens of thousands of customers. Leveraging experience and understanding of the marketplace, IntelliTrack offers customers intuitive, cloud-based, inventory modules for inventory management, stockroom management, mailroom tracking, fixed or rotational asset control, and warehouse management with barcode/RFID technology and integration capabilities. Visit us at http://www.intellitrack.net.
Contact
Noel McKeon - Business Development Manager
888-583-3008
marketing@intellitrack.net
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse