News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Flagler Beach Rotary 'Race the Runway for Rotary' Set for February 4th
Share this: The Flagler Beach Rotary 'Race the Runway for Rotary' will be a timed night event this year on the tarmac and taxiways of the Flagler Executive Airport. @FINAirport
"We believe that every 5k finisher should be congratulated on their achievement with an outstanding, quality medal that will truly celebrate the day," said Rotarian and Flagler Executive Airport Director Roy Sieger. "The medal is in the shape of a P-38 Lightning airplane, and we are hoping to encourage people that normally don't run to come out to our race and walk or run for Rotary," he added.
The race will be timed and start at 6:30pm. Registration and sponsorship opportunities are available at flaglerbeachrotary.org. Participants are encouraged to add to the fun by wearing glow-in-the-
"Our 5K and Cycle Flagler events are our main source of funding for our club," said Rotary Club of Flagler Beach President Cindy Dalecki. "By signing up to participate in, or sponsor these events, you are working with Rotary to serve humanity in our community and wherever there is need in the world," Cindy added. She also said that the Race has four presenting sponsors this year, more than ever. They are GAI Consultants, Florida Hospital Flagler, Alliance Financial and Florida Health Care Plans. In total, the event has over 20 sponsors of all different levels.
The Rotary is also planning their Cycle Flagler Ride for Rotary event at the Airport on April 30, 2017. Cycle Flagler Ride for Rotary will offer a variety of ride distances ranging from 25 miles to 100 miles and is expected to attract cyclists from throughout Florida and beyond. The well-established event has become a not-to-be-missed ride for both local cyclists and visitors who travel from many states to participate.
Rotary is a global network of volunteers who dedicate their time and talent to tackle the world's most pressing humanitarian challenges. Rotary connects 1.2 million members from more than 200 countries. When you sponsor a Rotary Club of Flagler Beach event, you support the following local and international projects: Project Share Christmas - Toys to more than 1300 children need, Project Share food – Monthly groceries for 300 families, FPC & Matanzas HS Scholarships for graduating seniors, Construction of the multi-sport fields in Bunnell near the Carver Gym, Construction of the new Fitness Trail around the Bunnell Fields, Purchase of pack 'n play portable cribs to help prevent SIDS in Flagler County, Sponsoring and organizing the Flagler Beach Christmas parade, International projects including working with Rotarians worldwide to eradicate Polio, building wells for villages in Africa, supporting an orphanage in Paraguay, and purchasing a Mammogram machine for an underserved indigenous community in South America.
About the Rotary Club of Flagler Beach: The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach was chartered in November 1991 and currently has 35 members; we are part of Rotary District 6970. Program speakers typically address a variety of interesting and important topics. The membership is a group of local business and community leaders from the fields of business, law, education, real estate, and government; including those who have retired from successful pursuits in these fields. All are welcome and are included in all our social and civic activities. For information about joining the Rotary Club of Flagler Beach, please contact Cindy Dalecki at 386-566-3466. The club can also be reached at http://www.flaglerbeachrotary.org or https://www.facebook.com/
Contact
Rotary Club of Flagler Beach
***@marketing2go.biz
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse