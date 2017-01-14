 

Aer Lingus Cabin Crew Recruitment Day taking place in Rome, Italy
 
ROMA, Italy - Jan. 20, 2017 - PRLog --
Cabin Crew Recruitment Day taking place in Rome, Italy on 26th January 2017

NoBox HR Outsourcing are delighted to announce that we are currently recruiting for Cabin Crew positions for our client Aer Lingus with a Recruitment Day taking place in Rome, Italy on 26th January 2017.  Aer Lingus is Ireland's only 4 Star Airline, which is part of the Worldwide IAG Group. Successful applicants will be based in Dublin, Ireland for a fixed term contract in 2017. So what are you waiting for? Apply today and become part of Ireland's only 4 Star Airline, Aer Lingus.

Applicants can apply to attend the Recruitment Day through the following link: http://bit.ly/2iwOACp

About NoBox HR Outsourcing:

Based in Dublin, Ireland, Nobox has been providing HR services for over 25 years to the aviation, medical, transportation, hospitality, IT and language sectors.

About Aer Lingus:

Aer Lingus is Ireland's only 4 Star Airline, which is part of the Worldwide IAG Group.  IAG (International Airlines Group) is the parent company of Aer Lingus, British Airways, Iberia and Vueling.

