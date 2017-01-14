News By Tag
Selflimiting/selfregulating heating tapes in a biogas plant
The water required during process operation of a biogas plant as well as the substrate distribution must be prepared during operation and at standstill for winter operation. An electrical trace heating system was installed as frost protection
On the one hand, this biogas is converted into electrical and thermal energy by a ccombined heat and power unit. On the other hand, the biogas is refined into a biomethane in a processing plant.
Especially when pipes run over long distances in the open, there is a risk that they will freeze if the flow stagnated in winter.
As freeze protection, an electrical trace heating system with self-limiting heating tapes from Quintex was installed along various pipe sections.
The self-limiting heating tape adjusts its heating power automatically and outputs a higher or lower output depending on the ambient temperature.
Further advantages are:
No risk of overheating
Easy to install
Economic operation
The required heat demand for the various pipe sizes up to DN150 was calculated by Quintex, so that even at extreme minus temperatures, always frost protection is ensured on all relevant pipeline sections .
The needs-oriented and economical operation is carried out via the in-house building control technology of the company Schradenbiogas GmbH & Co. KG.
The pictures show pipeline sections in the area of "hygienisation"
More information about trace heating and explosion protection here:
http://www.quintex.eu/
