Selflimiting/selfregulating heating tapes in a biogas plant

The water required during process operation of a biogas plant as well as the substrate distribution must be prepared during operation and at standstill for winter operation. An electrical trace heating system was installed as frost protection

heating tapes at pipe with aluminium foil for better heat transfer

-- In Germany, in the Brandenburg region of Gröden,. In this process, liquid organic waste is extracted from the agricultural sector in the form of cattle and pig manure from the region, as well as solid organic waste, waste from kitchens and canteens, and processed in various process steps to produce biogas with a methane content of up to 69%.On the one hand, this biogas is converted into electrical and thermal energy by a ccombined heat and power unit. On the other hand, the biogas is refined into a biomethane in a processing plant.The water required for process operation as well as the substrate distribution must be prepared during operation and at standstill for winter operation.Especially when pipes run over long distances in the open, there is a risk that they will freeze if the flow stagnated in winter.As freeze protection, an electrical trace heating system with self-limiting heating tapes from Quintex was installed along various pipe sections.The self-limiting heating tape adjusts its heating power automatically and outputs a higher or lower output depending on the ambient temperature.Further advantages are:The required heat demand for the various pipe sizes up to DN150 was calculated by Quintex, so that even at extreme minus temperatures, always frost protection is ensured on all relevant pipeline sections .The needs-oriented and economical operation is carried out via the in-house building control technology of the company Schradenbiogas GmbH & Co. KG.The pictures show pipeline sections in the area of ​​"hygienisation"with heating strip on the long side and overlapped with aluminum adhesive tape, for an optimal and two-dimensional heat transfer to the pipeline.More information about trace heating and explosion protection here: