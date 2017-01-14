News By Tag
Redirect Google Image Traffic To Website Or WordPress Blog
So how can you redirect Google image traffic to your website or wordpress blog. My personal blog currently have almost two posts on ART collection.
Almost 400 million queries are made on Google every day ( as of march 2012 ). This is an outstanding number. And almost 22 percent of the search are made on Google images. So theirs a huge possibility to drive lots of traffic. But their is a problem. You have to know how to redirect Google image traffic to your website. In the previous version of Google images, if you would search for any image, you were redirected back to the original website. I think this process was really good, but then the Googler had to wait a whole lot of time for the complete website to load.
So in-order to make this process simpler, and in-order to provide better surfing experience to Googlers, Google now creates an iFrame containing the image. So it simply means that Google is now caching almost every image which is present in your website ( if its indexable ).
How To Redirect Google Image Traffic To Website
Below I am listing out few of the code snippets. You have to just copy them and paste them to your header or footer location. If you are using Joomla or Drupal ( even if you are using wordpress ), you have to just copy the code and place. Almost every modern theme or templates gives you option to place addition script. You can use them too.
Remember that this methods doesn't affects SEO
Code Snippet : Compressed Format
<script type="text/javascript"
if(parent.location != self.location){
// ]]></script>
Code Snippet : Expanded Format
<script type=""text/
<!–
if (parent.frames.length > 0) { parent.location.href = location.href;
–>
// ]]></script>
Both of the scripts provided above perform the same function. They will also not affect your website speed ( their total size is just few bytes ) or SEO at any cost. According to Google, every blogger is fully copyright holder of their images. So if you are redirecting google image traffic to your website, then you aren't doing anything wrong.
Please make sure you copy the exact code. Although this is not going to affect your site presence, but if you miss anything, and it won't work.
Redirect Google Image Traffic To WordPress Blog
If you are using this awesome platform, then get ready to use few of the most awesome plugins. Currently their are two different plugin to perform this task. One os outdated and has not been updated considering the latest 3.4 plus upgrades. But the second one is new and you can use it without any problem.
Actually both of these plugin also perform the same task. They will inject the same code I have listed above in your header section. So if your are unfamiliar with HTML, then go with this step.
The very first is Google Images Redirect ( outdated ) but still works without any problem. And the second one is Break Out of Frames ( Updated ). Both of these plugin breaks the Google image preview, which will help you to get visitors directly on your website.
I wish the methods I have listed above would help you get little bit more impressions and page views. Please leave your suggestions or questions in comment area.
