Bruno W. Katz, Partner, Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP to Speak at TKG's Event
About Bruno W. Katz
Bruno Katz is a partner in Wilson Elser's San Diego office. He maintains a diverse business litigation practice that includes labor and employment, professional liability, corporate litigation and complex, multi-party litigation. Bruno represents a wide variety of clients, including hospitality companies, insurance brokers and agents, real estate agents, attorneys, transportation companies and pharmaceutical/
About Wilson Elser Moskowitz Edelman & Dicker LLP
Wilson Elser, a full-service and leading defense litigation law firm, serves its clients with nearly 800 attorneys in 30 offices in the United States and one in London. Founded in 1978, it ranks among the top 200 law firms identified by The American Lawyer and is included in the top 50 of The National Law Journal's survey of the nation's largest law firms. Wilson Elser serves a growing, loyal base of clients with innovative thinking and an in-depth understanding of their respective businesses.
Event Synopsis:
The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) is in standoff with a number federal courts over the legality of arbitration agreements that require employees to waive their right to be involved in class or collective actions. The NLRB has been issuing cases reaffirming its theory that such requirement violates the National Labor Relations Act (NLRA). Moreover, NLRB has continued promoting its theory despite losing twice at the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. The Supreme Court has also been asked to settle conflicting conclusions drawn by the NLRB and several circuit courts on this issue.
Employers should carefully assess the inclusion of class or collective action waivers in their arbitration agreements and keep themselves abreast with the developments in order to prevent any legal challenges.
In this LIVE Webcast, a panel of distinguished professionals and thought leaders assembled by The Knowledge Group will help employers understand the fundamental aspects of this significant topic. They will provide an in-depth discussion of the disparity between the courts and the NLRB. Speakers will also offer best practices in developing and implementing arbitration agreements.
Key topics include:
§ Arbitration Agreements and the National Labor Relations Act
§ Notable Cases
§ The Unbridgeable Disparity
§ Collective Action Waivers in Arbitration Agreements
§ What Employers Should Do
§ Best Compliance Practices
§ Regulatory Forecast
About The Knowledge Group, LLC/The Knowledge Congress Live Webcast Series
The Knowledge Group was established with the mission to produce unbiased, objective, and educational live webinars that examine industry trends and regulatory changes from a variety of different perspectives. The goal is to deliver a unique multilevel analysis of an important issue affecting business in a highly focused format. To contact or register to an event, please visit: http://theknowledgegroup.org/
