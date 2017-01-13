Hooked by Jim Baugh Includes Sequel "Aftermath"

Hooked - new cover

-- "Hooked" with bonus book, "Aftermath"! Two books in one volume!A young boy raised on the docks of the Chesapeake Bay escapes his mother severe mental illness. Adulthood brings family, over a 25 year television career, and the perilous insane comedic journey of online computer dating. A hilarious secular southern Gothic autobiographical story about one mans faith that started under the bloom of a Magnolia Tree.And...."AFTERMATH" Triennial Memoir is the sequel to Jim Baugh's first novel HOOKED. The Magnolia tree adventure continues with uproarious hilarity even in the face of homelessness. This journey of contrast includes foreclosure dating, gourmet smoked BBQ butts, black cars, miracles and romance in Cedar Key."HOOKED" was released by Solstice Publishing world wide late June of 2011. The book instantly won critical acclaim earning all five star ratings and was featured book of the month by the publisher during the first month's release. Three years later "AFTERMATH" the sequel to HOOKED was also published by Solstice Publishing. Author Jim Baugh is currently working on a screenplay based on both books. Future books included COOKED, stories behind the recipes and P.D. Cooper the Palm Tree Cowboy. Jim Baugh is also producer and host of Jim Baugh Outdoors TV now celebrating it's 27th year of broadcasting.Available on Amazon