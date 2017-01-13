 
News By Tag
* Hooked
* Jim Baugh
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Books
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Farmington
  Missouri
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
19181716151413


Hooked by Jim Baugh Includes Sequel "Aftermath"

 
 
Hooked - new cover
Hooked - new cover
FARMINGTON, Mo. - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- "Hooked" with bonus book, "Aftermath"! Two books in one volume!

A young boy raised on the docks of the Chesapeake Bay escapes his mother severe mental illness. Adulthood brings family, over a 25 year television career, and the perilous insane comedic journey of online computer dating. A hilarious secular southern Gothic autobiographical story about one mans faith that started under the bloom of a Magnolia Tree.

And....

"AFTERMATH" Triennial Memoir is the sequel to Jim Baugh's first novel HOOKED. The Magnolia tree adventure continues with uproarious hilarity even in the face of homelessness. This journey of contrast includes foreclosure dating, gourmet smoked BBQ butts, black cars, miracles and romance in Cedar Key.

Biography

"HOOKED" was released by Solstice Publishing world wide late June of 2011. The book instantly won critical acclaim earning all five star ratings and was featured book of the month by the publisher during the first month's release. Three years later "AFTERMATH" the sequel to HOOKED was also published by Solstice Publishing. Author Jim Baugh is currently working on a screenplay based on both books. Future books included COOKED, stories behind the recipes and P.D. Cooper the Palm Tree Cowboy. Jim Baugh is also producer and host of Jim Baugh Outdoors TV now celebrating it's 27th year of broadcasting.

Available on Amazon

https://www.amazon.com/Hooked-Jim-Baugh-ebook/dp/B00578KE...
End
Source:
Email:***@live.com Email Verified
Tags:Hooked, Jim Baugh
Industry:Books
Location:Farmington - Missouri - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Solstice Publishing PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 19, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share