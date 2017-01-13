Commercial Real Estate Update for January 2017

End

--• In the Central Boise submarket vacancy declined for the fifth straight month, ending the year at 13.7%.• In North Boise, WestVet moved into their newly constructed building, vacating 11,000 SF nearby, causing vacancy to increase to 17.6%.• Vacancy reached its lowest point in over ten years in West Boise (11.4%) due in part to NewsletterPro purchasing 25,100 SF on Emerald.• Nampa vacancy (10.4%) decreased for the third consecutive month.• Vacancy in Caldwell decreased to 8.7%, reaching its lowest point since February 2010.• Gayle Manufacturing completed construction on a 166,200 SF building in Caldwell where vacancy declined to 5.2%.• Construction was completed on a 10,700 SF multi-tenant building along Highway 26 in Caldwell.• Vacancy in Central Boise (3.7%) decreased for the fourth consecutive month, reaching its lowest point in over ten years.• Bastian Solutions leased 8,100 SF at Victory Business Park in Southwest Boise decreasing vacancy to 4.8%.• A new 5,000 SF auto body shop was constructed in Nampa (4.4%).• Re-Style Thrift store relocated to 625 Vista in Central Boise where vacancy is 8.2%.• Construction completed on a 4,800 SF spec retail strip center on Broadway in Southeast Boise (8.3%).• In Eagle, vacancy (7.8%) declined for the fifth consecutive month.• Dart Warz moved to a 13,100 SF space at Oakbrook Plaza in Meridian decreasing vacancy to 6.2%.• Vacancy in Nampa reached 10.0%, its highest point since October 2011.