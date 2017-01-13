 
Fire and Axes Releases New Product Line

 
 
FAA026LV_Firefighter-Hazmat-Lava-Mug
SAN DIEGO - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- FireandAxes.com, the leader in American Firefighter collectables and clothing, announces the release of their new drink wear line.

Fire and axes new line of drink wear is exactly what a firefighter needs on a cold night for that hot cup of coffee to warm them up. From regular coffee mugs to lava coffee mugs that change color with heat,  Fire and Axes line of drink wear has the most unique designs on the marker today. We even carry steins!

With designs that you have come to expect from fire and axes. Designs such as Fire and Axes Haz Mat, We Always Run In When Your Luck Runs Out and many, many others. We also have our newest design Hot Sweaty and Always Ready available in this product line as well. We encourage you to stop by and check out this awesome new product line.

All products at FireandAxes.com must pass rigorous inspections before leaving our facility. Ensuring the best possible product for our customers. We welcome you to FireandAxes.com, browse our site. Contact us at hq@fireandaxes.com with any questions you may have.

FireandAxes.com offers everything from shirts and apparel to signs and collectables. All designed with the hard working American Firefighter in mind. We also offer loads of items that are customizable, 1 to 100 we have you covered. Already have your own design, we can print that our help you design a new one.

Check out the new drink wear line here:
https://fireandaxes.com/product-category/gear/firefighter-coffee-mugs-and-steins/
