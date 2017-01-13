News By Tag
NoBowl Feeding System™ Provides Cats With Optimal Health
NoBowl Feeding System™ Provides Cats With Optimal Health for February's National Cat Health Month!
Clean, safe and easy to use, the NoBowl Feeding System™ dispenses the dry food in a way that triggers the inborn feline Seeking Cycle of hunting, catching, playing with prey, eating, grooming and sleeping. It's important for pet owners to understand that the instinct to hunt is hard-wired in every feline, and how a cat eats is every bit as important as what a cat eats.
In our homes we have given our cats love, safety and food; however without realizing it, we have denied them the ability to fulfill their most essential survival instinct. Indoor cats are unable to hunt, and a frustrated hunting instinct impacts your cat's physical and mental health. Over time, this can cause behavioral and medical problems, such as scarf and barf, obesity, lethargy and anxiety, which can lead to destructive behaviors.
"Behavior issues are one of the most common reasons adult cats are relinquished to shelters," states Dr. Liz Bales, Veterinarian and Inventor of NoBowl Feeding System™, "Meeting a cat's mental, physical and emotional needs will help them to have fewer behavioral issues and live a more fulfilling life."
February's National Cat Health Month is the "purr-fect" time to address all of the components that impact a cat's health and wellbeing. The NoBowl Feeding System™ helps to manage a cat's weight, promote exercise, alleviate anxiety and prevent digestive issues as it transforms cats back into hunters.
There are many benefits of switching to the NoBowl, especially when it comes to preventing pet obesity. In 2015, the nation's largest pet health insurer, Nationwide, reported members filing 1.3 million claims for conditions and diseases related to obesity for their pets for more than $60 million in veterinary expenses. That's a 23% increase in obesity-related claims over three years.
Pet obesity is an unfortunate epidemic pet families are faced with today. Thankfully, the NoBowl Feeding System™ is portion controlled. Feeding your cat an appropriate amount of food in small portions throughout the day will help them to maintain a healthy weight. Cats that have a healthy body weight live longer, healthier lives and reduce their risk of diabetes, heart disease and painful arthritis.
The NoBowl Feeding System™ includes a Portion Filler, a NoBowl Trainer™, 5 Naked NoBowls™, and 5 adorable mouse-shaped NoBowl Skins™ to cover the Naked NoBowls™, all designed with unique features to satisfy the innate hunting instinct. This product retails for $60.00 (complete set), $110.00 (double set) $160.00 (triple set).
Dr. Bales took the science from the established leaders in veterinary medicine and designed a revolution in cat feeding that finally supports the cat's physical and mental health. For this year's National Cat Health Month, simply measure healthy portions of the dry food your cat already loves and let the hunting, health and happiness begin!
Learn more at: https://nobowlcat.com.
