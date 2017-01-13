 
Industry News





Lorenzo Torez Has Summarized Love In One Song

Being in love and then losing it describes perfectly by Ohio based artist Lorenzo Torez
 
 
CHICAGO - Jan. 19, 2017 - PRLog -- Singer and songwriter Lorenzo Torez has announced the release of his new song titled, Either Way I Lose. The song is all about love and the singer has once again done it against all the odds. The song is a perfect summary as well a description of being in love and then losing it. Available on iTunes, the song is categorized under R&B, Soul, Music and Pop. In a stunning experience of 3 minutes and 42 seconds, fans are already loving the song and have been downloading it worldwide.

"Either Way I Lose is my latest R&B-inspired track that deals with having love and then losing love." Said the artist Lorenzo Torez. "I try to sing for everyone who feels and felt what I have felt. I am grateful to all my fans out there who have shown me this tremendous love and support." He added. Hailing from Ohio, Lorenzo is not only a singer, but a songwriter and a stage performer.

In addition to the singing, Lorenzo has been featured in several music publications and even landing radio spins on Canada's most popular radio station, the Hits 93fm. The rising artist has become a living inspiration for many talented Americans who live in smaller cities such as Cleveland and are trying to make a career out of singing. The song has so far received more than 10,000 views on SoundCloud and the number is increasing every day.

Recently, Lorenzo got a nominated in the first annual stardom music awards coming in May. In addition, he was also featured in Hip Hop Weekly Magazine. Moreover, this song "Either Way I Lose" was number one on wavo.me as well as on the R&B category charts. The experience of true love is perfectly sung by Lorenzo and the pain of heartbreak is reflected in the lyrics making the listeners addicted to it. Fans of all age groups have praised this song and have been sharing it widely on Social Media. The success of this song according to the artist has motivated him to create more great music in the days to come for his loving fans worldwide.

Make sur you visit iTunes and check out Either Way I Lose https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/either-way-i-lose-singl... by Lorenzo Torez today.
