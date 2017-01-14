 

January 2017
Miss California Intercontinental to Compete at the Miss Intercontinental USA 2017 Beauty Pageant on Carnival Cruise Line

What better way to see a beauty pageant than in person on an 8-night cruise to the Caribbean this summer.
 
miss-cali
FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla. - Jan. 20, 2017 - PRLog -- Come meet Miss California Intercontinental and other contestants on the cruise as they compete for the Miss Intercontinental USA 2017 Title. See the pageantry at this exclusive event on Carnival Cruise Line. In her own words, Miss California Intercontinental says: "Hello my name is Eunice Raquel Basco. I am very thankful and humbled to have the opportunity to represent California. I am a firm believer that a woman's duty in this world goes far past our looks and the traditional gender roles, but should be focused on how we can conduct ourselves in society. It is our job to fight for the future of our young women, to set an example, and provide them with the same opportunities."

Miss Basco as a first generation Filipino America is studying psychology and theatre. She believes strongly that knowledge, hard work, passion, and a proper education is the only way we can make a difference in this world. Having travelled to different parts of the world, and working with children stricken by poverty, she has learned that compassion and empathy can be just some of the tools used in making a change.

The Miss Intercontinental USA 2017 Pageant competition will take place on an 8-night Caribbean cruise on the Carnival Splendor with cruise stops in St. Maarten, St Kitts and Nevis, Puerto Rico, and Turks and Caicos Islands. The cruise will depart on July 22, 2017 from Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

In addition this special cruise will also be hosting the 8th Annual World Music & Independent Film Festival (WMIFF) & Awards. WMIFF will be showcasing and screening music and independent films from around the world. Be a part of this history & set sail with us on this exciting adventure. Registration is now open to all interested in attending. Reserve your space now while supplies last! To Attend Go To: http://www.myonecruise.com/rw/cruise/7463

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/188620651558915/

Click to Share