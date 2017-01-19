News By Tag
Proforma Repromatic Recognized with American Graphic Design Award
"Texen is a high-end beauty product and packaging company and we knew we needed to create a display that portrayed the luxury and style of their brand," said Paul Molinari, owner of Proforma Repromatic. "The use of lighting, dimensional booth pieces and quality printed graphics set this display apart and really drew show attendees into the booth."
From nearly 10,000 entries, a very small handful of projects were chosen to be recognized in this highly competitive honor. Proforma Repromatic worked hand-in-hand with Lacia Design to produce the intricate display and both Proforma Repromatic and Lacia Design assisted with the installation of the signage.
"It is an honor to be recognized among such reputable brands such as PepsiCo, Boeing and Mattel for an American Graphic Design Award," said Paul Molinari. "We pride ourselves on our collaboration with our network of top designers and industry suppliers to continually provide fresh, exciting graphic solutions for our clients and deliver award-winning results."
Proforma Repromatic was founded in 1973 and has grown to now offer brand and graphic communications solutions through promotional products, commercial printing services, business documents, mailing services and eCommerce solutions.Paul and Alyce Molinari have more than 50 years of combined experience in the printing and graphics industry, specializing in providing solutions in various industries including health and beauty, medical and pharmaceutical, electronics, education and retail.
For more information about Proforma Repromatic, please visit Repromatic.Proforma.com.
About Proforma
With over 35 years of experience and more than $500 million in sales, Proforma remains clearly focused on providing solutions to businesses worldwide for their graphic communications needs. A leading provider of promotional products, printing services, business documents, and eCommerce solutions, Proforma has received numerous awards and is recognized as one of the top five largest companies in our industry. Proforma serves approximately 60,000 clients through more than 750 member offices across the globe, backed by more than 160 Team Members in the Proforma Worldwide Support Center located in Cleveland, Ohio and Tampa, Florida. www.Proforma.com.
