TBTBS Catering Celebrates Ten Years by Hosting Beyond Blessed Bridal Show!
For Too Blessed To Be Stressed Catering and Event Services' (TBTBS Catering) Owner, Master Chef, and Lead Planner, Natasha Stovall-Rolle, January 2017 marked ten years since starting the catering company and bravely entering the world of full-time entrepreneurship. At the time Natasha was a single mother of two, working for a healthcare company and never imagined herself catering full time. As she states "cooking for others was always a love that began early in [her] childhood but never in a million years did [she] see this".
The catering industry is a tough market in DC, however Natasha has found great balance and success by offering amazing menu items, developing and maintaining relationships through a variety of partnering "frendors" and of course wonderful clients that keep coming back for more.
TBTBS Catering is a full service catering and event services company for all occasions, specializing in Southern American cuisine at prices for any taste and budget. Their mission is to provide exceptional service with an elegant appeal while relieving the stress of catering and event management. TBTBS Catering is FSM certified, licensed and insured to cater in the entire DMV area and is a preferred vendor for all Maryland National Parks and Planning Commission (MNPPC) facilities as well as many premier wedding venues in the Washington, DC Metro area.
In celebration of ten years in business, TBTBS Catering is hosting the Beyond Blessed Bridal Show on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at Kahler Hall in Columbia, MD from 12pm-5pm. The show will offer future brides the opportunity to mix and mingle in an intimate setting with TBTBS Caterings' most trusted vendors. Attendees will be able to sample signature dishes and beverages, view sample décor pieces of the latest wedding trends, engage with partnering premier vendors, and enjoy an entertainment filled show.
Celebrate with Natasha and TBTBS Catering on Saturday, March 4, 2017 by going to tbtbscatering.com/
When asked what the next ten years looks like for TBTBS Catering, Natasha simply states, "Only God knows but [she's] too blessed to stress about it".
