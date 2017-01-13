Atlanta GA InboxGuru launches first marketing automation and sales engagement solution for Infor

Contact

-- InboxGuru, a software as a service (SaaS) provider with offices in Atlanta and New York, announced the general availability of its full marketing automation and sales engagement solution for Infor CRM this week. The solution is completely unique in the industry. It is an app built 100 percent for Infor CRM and combines both traditional marketing automation functionality such as email marketing, nurture marketing, web tracking and surveys with Sales Engagement technology.InboxGuru was built to provide marketers at companies using Infor CRM with a tool that is simple to install and learn, yet powerful enough to facilitate the more complex campaigns such as drip, trigger and nurture. It does not require IT involvement and directly leverages the core Infor CRM database as its source of data. This means that the solution eliminates troublesome synchronization routines that often fail when an external system has to account for custom CRM tables.The core strength of Infor CRM is how well it customizes to each individual customer and how it brings in traditional back-office data from ERP into the CRM. With InboxGuru, the marketing systems speaks directly to the entire Infor database and the system leverages dynamic groups for enrolling individuals in drip and nurture campaigns. This is a game changer for marketers using Infor CRM. Said Chad Ruff, Founder of InboxGuru: "We piggyback off the Infor database, thus eliminating the need to sync data down to our system and it allows us to natively speak to the Infor dynamic groups. This is very powerful when you think of how these groups (or segments as marketers would call them) can automatically enroll people in campaigns based on changes to a record in CRM. We've taken one of the most popular features of Infor, removed the barriers for marketing integration and eliminated complex IT integrations. We believe this is going to help many companies take advantage of their nurture marketing strategy."In addition to email marketing and marketing automation, InboxGuru has announced the release of Sales Pilot. Sales Pilot is a fully functioning Sales Engagement solution that leverages the design elements of nurture marketing but is meant to build and manage sales communication and engagement campaigns. This solution is part of InboxGuru and works 100% inside of the Infor CRM database.InboxGuru is a marketing software solution that combines traditional marketing automation with sales engagement technology and is directly built on and embedded in Infor CRM. InboxGuru is the first and only marketing software app that is 100% native to Infor CRM users and provides core functionality including email marketing, surveys, web tracking, nurture campaigns and more.