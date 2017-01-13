News By Tag
Customized Sales Training Programs Introduced by the Best Sales Training Companies: YMS Leads
It is a fact that more than 80 percent of all sales training programs fail to provide long-term results. To counter this effect, YMS, one of the top sales training companies, has introduced customized sales training programs for its worldwide clients
MihirShah, the founder, and CEO of YMS revealed, "At YMS, we understand that each and every company does unique business and they have specific processes of sales based on their industry and demands. So, we have an elaborate discussion with our client and then design sales training programs for the company based on client's inputs. Our sales training programs are research-based with key areas of focus beingdiscussion, communication, data analysis, problem identification, and solution." It clearly reveals that YMS aims to provide exactly what the client needs.
As a sales training provider company with a difference, YMS believes not just in teaching the basics of sales but also to focus on the present consumer behavior and changes. A sales training provider of YMS was quoted saying, "We have designed a Comprehensive Learning Structure, which includes assessment, strong reinforcement, and program customization. The purpose of this structure is to make sure that learning is not limited to anything; consumer behavior and related changes are very important part of sales training programs." YMS, today, has different modules for sales training focused on selling, negotiation, strategic account management, opportunity analysis, professional service selling, sales coaching, sales management, sales objection management, motivational training, and much more.
"I personally believe that personality development is an important part of sales training. Of course, it is a lifetime process, and it has significant importance when it comes to sales management and selling in general," said Mr. Shah. As a result, YMS has also designed personal development programs to go along with the sales training programs. YMS has well-planned customized personal development training courses to cover every important part of your personal as well as professional life.
About YMS
YMS is an effective sales training and personal development company. Founded by Mihir Shah, a young enthusiast and expert sales training provider, YMS is one of the best sales training companies today.
