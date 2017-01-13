News By Tag
TurfGuys Announces Exciting Launch Offering Great Looking and Easy to Maintain Artificial Grass
Shopping for artificial grass in Santa Barbara has recently become much simpler. TurfGuys Santa Barbara recently announced their grand opening offering full premium quality artificial grass installation services, delivered by a highly motivated professional team at very attractive price points.
In order to ensure aesthetically appealing landscapes and eye-catching lawn areas for homes, offices and commercial centers with attractive dark green synthetic grass without increasing the water bills, TurfGuys (a local business in Santa Barbra) has started offering great looking and easy-to-maintain artificial grass at affordable prices. Mowing and watering grass on a regular basis is now a past story. Besides, removing dust and pollen is much easier. Only a quick spray with a water hose is well enough for cleaning it. It can save homeowners and businesses from appointing a person for a regular maintenance.
While most homeowners want a beautiful looking lawn, sometimes it's clearly much more trouble than it's worth. The new Santa Barbara artificial grass specialists TurfGuys can certainly help, offering a wide range of artificial grass installation services. It can leave the outside of a home looking absolutely stunning. It is easy to maintain, all without breaking the bank.
The many benefits of Turf Guys grass
· Looks beautiful and natural
· Easy to maintain
· Save your water bill
· Easy to clean
· Helps homeowners go green without spending significantly for it
· Gets no damage while someone or pets walk on it
"Artificial grass has never looked so good," commented a spokesperson from TurfGuys. "Go green for good!"
According to the company, their synthetic grass blades look completely natural and don't require mowing or very much water – just a simple spray once in a while to remove dust and pollen. Should there be any concerns TurfGuys pride themselves on their quality customer service and are always just a phone call away to answer any questions.
Some popular TurfGuys projects have included: large areas around homes and offices; play areas for pets or children; over slopes, and around trees and pathways; and on golf and putting greens, to name just a few.
Feedback from clients has been very positive across the board.
Chris C., from Santa Barbara, recently said, "I couldn't be happier about the artificial grass TurfGuys installed for us. It looks great. Moreover, it is super easy to maintain. It has helped to save my water bill significantly. I would like to recommend it with five stars."
For more information be sure to visit http://www.turfguysb.com.
Contact
TurfGuy
***@turfguysb.com
End
