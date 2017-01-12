Conference Topics Announced for Avionics & Space Testing in Munich, Germany in April

Avionics & Space Testing Europe is a key discussion for products for the aviation, rocket-and-space sectors to discuss the latest regulations, challenges, technological developments and systems that affect the design and construction of aircraft.

End

-- The launch of the Avionics & Space Testing conference and expo has been received with great interest form the avionics, aerospace and space testing community, to fill a void in events calendar for greater discussions and collaboration in the industry.The event will open on 25th-26th April 2017 in Munich, Germany, co-located with the leading international event for the international avionics community, Aviation Electronics Europe.The Avionics & Space Testing Europe conference will bring together delegates from around the world to benefit from presentations and discussions, and learn and discover more from the international industry expert speakers.The conference programme will lead discussions on the latest policies, standards and technologies with updates and future challenges.The Avionics & Space Testing conference hot topics of discussion include:- Structural Testing- Open Architecture- Software Certification- COTS Testing- CNS, Flight & Radar Testing- Inflight Measurement & TestingAdrian Broadbent, Event Director and owner of Avionics & Space Testing, said, "We are delighted to be able to launch an Avionics & Space Testing conference programme where there is the need for developing greater discussion and collaboration on the testing and certification challenges in the avionics, aerospace and space testing industry.""Avionics & Space Testing is co-located with the well-established and successful Aviation Electronics Europe and provides a unique opportunity for the two closely related industry sectors to share ideas and common challenges, and develop relationships for greater cooperation,"continued Mr Broadbent.For further information on Avionics & Space Testing conference and exhibition, visit www.avionics-space-testing.com.For further information contact:Neil WalkerMarketing DirectorAvionics & Space TestingT: +44 (0) 7725 318601E: neilw@aerospace-media.com