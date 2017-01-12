 
Notionpress presents Vinod D. Shah and his book 'Fluid Thoughts-Water: Structure and Mysticism'

 
 
CHENNAI, India - Jan. 18, 2017 - PRLog -- If conspiracy theories have to be believed, world war three would indeed be for water. Water is one thing that is taking a hit badly from all aspects of environmental degradation and our lifestyle. And one book, of a different kind, to put things into perspective about water and bring out its importance to readers is Fluid Thoughts – Water. Penned by Dr. Vinod D Shah, it's published by Notion Press and is now available to readers all over the world.

The author of the book says that apart from our dire requirement of water for survival and growth, water finds its importance in spirituality and divinity as well. The book does not focus on the aspects of the importance of water or its conservation but shed light on its vitality as spiritual and divine entity.

In the words of the author, "Water symbolizes power, fertility, energy, love and compassion. It works in rhythm with the cosmos. It is present in and carries all the substances that exist on this Earth. It inspires the imagination. It acts differently from all other substances. It has brought about the rise and fall  Great Civilizations and  has been the driver of the Industrial Revolution in the present times. Yet it also has destructive power through floods, tsunamis, droughts, cyclones and water borne diseases. Water is both life and death."

Though there have been innumerous books on water and its importance for humanity, there have been only very few of them who actually establish a connection of water with mysticism and spirituality. Grab your copy today to get hands-on knowledge about water – Fluid Thoughts.

The author is a scientist(chemical engineer) with education at UDCT (now ICT) at Mumbai, University of Michigan and Wayne State University in USA. For Master's and Ph.D. respectively. Upon arrival In India author became an Entrepreneur and Industrialist. The author was one of the pioneers in India, competing with multi-national companies to offer water treatment chemicals in India.

Author spent his early years in a small village in Gujarat on the banks of Sabarmati River. Water fascinated the author specifically during the flood times, when the river saw no bounds. The view of  rivers while travelling in a train  gave a soul touching experience to the author. The biggest excitement was when the author at the age of 14 yrs saw a vast expanse of sea during a visit to Mumbai. Love for water took deep roots

After  three years of literature  research, on diverse aspects of water, author compiled a book on  the  structural and mystical properties of water as  is evident in the book. Being nature lover, author has travelled far and wide and has developed a hobby of collecting rocks and minerals some of which are quite rare.

Notion Press has been the backbone of many authors' growth by providing them with its unique Author Incubation Program, which provides the right platform to get published and sell a number of copies in the market. It has been acknowledged by many as a very helpful tool to showcase their talent in this very challenging field of books and publishing.

BUY: https://notionpress.com/read/fluid-thoughts-water

