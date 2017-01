Konstant Infosolutions Topped the Offshore Developer Rankings Globally

Konstant Infosolutions tops the lists of leading app development companies as released by various reputed research firms.

-- Konstant Infosolutions rings in the New Year with top rankings in mobile app development, web development and various other internal categories by most reputed research and ranking firm across the globe. The company released its annual best rankings for 2016 that they have carried forward in 2017.For almost every month in 2016, Konstant ranked among top 10 offshore development companies (http://www.konstantinfo.com/)on Clutch.co, GoodFirms, ITFirms.co, Extract.co, 10BestDesign, BusinessOfApps, AppFutura. The various categories include Android app development, iOS app development, Cross-platform app development, web development, mobile application development. Among all the rankings, there are a good number of platforms where Konstant ranks#1 in India and worldwide.Extract.co, BusinessOfApps, ITFirms.co have recognized Konstant and its team for their outstanding development model and 100% satisfied customers. Konstant Infosolutions, the global leader in mobile app development, is committed to delivering innovation, creativity and fully-functional services and solutions. The team works dedicatedly on every project through their technical leadership and project management excellence.The rankings given by all the mentioned review firms are authentic and highly dependable as the process of evaluation that they adopt to handpick the top names from the industry is strict and refined. The searches they conduct are filtered based on a powerful portfolio, strong clientele, groundbreaking projects successfully delivered, compliance with time-frame, budget limits and client's requirements, customer-centric, seamless communication between developers and clients, client satisfaction, quality of projects, capability to shape up an idea, technology trends and certified expertise and experience.All chosen companies score points on the mentioned disciplines and then a final list is prepared.Konstant has passed out with an overall high score and thus, recognized as one of the most accountable offshore development companies of the year."It is an honor to see that Konstant has retained a top position against its competitors worldwide," said Vipin Jain, CEO and co-founder of Konstant Infosolutions. He further added, "We could not be happier than having a top ranking in our core services, especially when entering in the New Year 2017. We are committed, now more than ever, to keep helping startups,enterprises and SMBs with all the mobile and web solutions that will ultimately help them achieve a holistic business growth strategy."For more information about the projects and clients of Konstant, visit http://www.konstantinfo.com