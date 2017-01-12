News By Tag
Grape Seed Extracts Market to Reach US$ 700.1 Mn by 2023: Credence Research
Credenceresearch.com include new market research report "Grape Seed Extracts Market to Reach US$ 700.1 Mn by 2023: Credence Research" to its huge collection of research reports.
Market Insights:
Rising awareness regarding the health benefits with the consumption of grape seed extracts is the major factor driving the market growth. Grape seed extracts plays a vital role in addressing health related issues such as skin damage, blood pressure, cardiovascular issues and cancer. In addition, due to its anti-ageing and antioxidants properties coupled with rising demand for the natural and organic personal care and skin care products, will further propel the grape seed extracts market demand. Symptoms of allergies to some people when consumed are the key factor hampering the grape seed extracts market growth.
Expanding applications scope of grape seed extracts is projected to spur the market demand. Furthermore, changing demographics in emerging economies such as change in lifestyle, rise in disposable income, increasing awareness about the grape seed extracts and companies entering into these regions is projected to propel the market demand in the near future. Surging popularity of grape seed extracts globally, about it uses in medicines is also projected to boost the market demand.
Competitive Insights:
The major companies in grape seed extracts market are involved in new developments and innovations to increase the application scope of the grape seed extracts across various industries. Furthermore, companies are now expanding their manufacturing units over emerging economies as these economies offers huge growth potential. Some of the major players present in this market are Naturex, Botanic Innovations LLC., Polyphenolics, Augusto Bellinvia, Naturias, and Earthoil.
Key Trends:
• Focus on targeting new application area for grape seed extracts
• Emerging economies provides huge market potential
• Enhancing new distribution channels
