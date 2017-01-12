News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Ozanam Hall Successfully Files Their First PBJ Report to CMS Using NOVAtime Workforce Management
NOVAtime's new Payroll-Based Journal (PBJ) reporting provides the resources need for Ozanam Hall to efficiently complete their first report.
Ozanam Hall (http://www.ozanamhall.org/)
Ozanam Hall started using NOVAtime in 2013 when their previous time and attendance system failed to meet their needs. To provide top of the line care and assistance for its residents, Ozanam Hall needed to utilize reports that weren't available to them in the previous system. NOVAtime has over 100 report templates that can be generated and customized by their clients. The Ozanam team stated, "The NOVAtime system is easy to work with and can generate powerful reports we need on a daily basis."
An additional benefit of the NOVAtime system is its facilitation of the Center for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) PBJ process. Ozanam Hall successfully filed their first Payroll-Based Journal reporting using the NOVAtime system. The Ozanam team explains, "Our first filing of PBJ went very well. When we ran the report, the NOVAtime system displayed the errors in the report so that we were able to correct them before the report was submitted to the CMS."
Ozanam Hall is serviced by NOVAtime's premier reseller, Andrews Technology.
About NOVAtime
NOVAtime( http://www.novatime.com/
Original post published here at http://www.prweb.com/
Contact
Brian Meharry
(877) 486-6682
sales@novatime.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse