 
News By Tag
* #lifechangingwater
* Alkalinewater
* #betterhealthbetterlife
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Ormond Beach
  Florida
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211


Cosan/USA Holds Alkaline Water Seminars

 
 
PH 2 Water Jpeg
PH 2 Water Jpeg
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* #lifechangingwater
* Alkalinewater
* #betterhealthbetterlife

Industry:
* Health

Location:
* Ormond Beach - Florida - US

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Cosan/USA  holds water seminars several times throughout the year and we welcome you to come join us if you are local or happen to be in the area! This is a no-cost 45-minute seminar on the benefits of alkaline water and cellular hydration. Topics include dehydration, alkaline water, molecular hydrogen, pH balancing, cellular hydrogen, antioxidants, and more.

Water samples will be available and attendees are encouraged to bring a gallon jug so they can be filled with our Pure Hydration antioxidant water that they can take home and try.

UPCOMING SEMINAR DATES AND TIMES:

Daytime events held at 11:00 am: January 18, 2017, February 15, 2017, March 15, 2017, April 19, 2017, May 17, 2017

Evening events held at 6:00 pm: February 1, 2017, March 1, 2017, April 5, 2017, May 3, 2017

Those attending will automatically be entered into a raffle to win a Hydro Bullet travel ionizer. Please RSVP if you are planning to attend so we can prepare. If you are not able to come, please "like" our page if you have not already done so, to receive future updates from our Pure Hydration page.

Our location and contact information is:

Cosan/USA
1230 N. US Hwy. 1, Suite 20
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
386-673-2964
www.cosanusa.net (http://l.facebook.com/l.php?u=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.cosanusa.n...)

Please share this information with others who may be interested.

Media Contact
Charlene Gagnier
Customer Service Manager, Cosan/USA
***@cosanusa.net
End
Source:
Email:***@cosanusa.net Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share