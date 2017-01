Cosan/USA Holds Alkaline Water Seminars

PH 2 Water Jpeg

Media Contact

Charlene Gagnier

Customer Service Manager, Cosan/USA

***@cosanusa.net Charlene GagnierCustomer Service Manager, Cosan/USA

End

-- Cosan/USA holds water seminars several times throughout the year and we welcome you to come join us if you are local or happen to be in the area! This is a no-cost 45-minute seminar on the benefits of alkaline water and cellular hydration. Topics include dehydration, alkaline water, molecular hydrogen, pH balancing, cellular hydrogen, antioxidants, and more.Water samples will be available and attendees are encouraged to bring a gallon jug so they can be filled with our Pure Hydration antioxidant water that they can take home and try.UPCOMING SEMINAR DATES AND TIMES:Daytime events held at 11:00 am: January 18, 2017, February 15, 2017, March 15, 2017, April 19, 2017, May 17, 2017Evening events held at 6:00 pm: February 1, 2017, March 1, 2017, April 5, 2017, May 3, 2017Those attending will automatically be entered into a raffle to win a Hydro Bullet travel ionizer. Please RSVP if you are planning to attend so we can prepare. If you are not able to come, please "like" our page if you have not already done so, to receive future updates from our Pure Hydration page.Our location and contact information is:Cosan/USA1230 N. US Hwy. 1, Suite 20Ormond Beach, FL 32174386-673-2964www.cosanusa.net ( http://l.facebook.com/ l.php?u=http% 3A%2F%2Fwww.cosanusa.n... Please share this information with others who may be interested.