Cosan/USA Holds Alkaline Water Seminars
Water samples will be available and attendees are encouraged to bring a gallon jug so they can be filled with our Pure Hydration antioxidant water that they can take home and try.
UPCOMING SEMINAR DATES AND TIMES:
Daytime events held at 11:00 am: January 18, 2017, February 15, 2017, March 15, 2017, April 19, 2017, May 17, 2017
Evening events held at 6:00 pm: February 1, 2017, March 1, 2017, April 5, 2017, May 3, 2017
Those attending will automatically be entered into a raffle to win a Hydro Bullet travel ionizer. Please RSVP if you are planning to attend so we can prepare. If you are not able to come, please "like" our page if you have not already done so, to receive future updates from our Pure Hydration page.
Our location and contact information is:
Cosan/USA
1230 N. US Hwy. 1, Suite 20
Ormond Beach, FL 32174
386-673-2964
www.cosanusa.net (http://l.facebook.com/
Please share this information with others who may be interested.
Media Contact
Charlene Gagnier
Customer Service Manager, Cosan/USA
***@cosanusa.net
End
