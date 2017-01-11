News By Tag
CERTON Completes FACE™ Conformance Verification for Harris FliteScene® Software
Recently affirmed FACE™ Verification Authority, CERTON, is the first commercial entity to complete all verification activities on the Harris FliteScene® in accordance with the Future Airborne Capability Environment (FACE) Technical Standard.
The Open Group FACE conformance Verification Authority (VA) activities were executed by CERTON Engineering in Melbourne, FL. CERTON is a trusted leader in DO178, DO254, ARP4754, and ARP4761 airborne safety certification. Doug Williams, Chief Systems Engineer at Harris, had the following to say about the interactions with CERTON and the FACE Conformance Process:
"Conformance verification activities ensure that our customers receive quality solutions that meet the growing need for common software architecture. The standards established by the FACE Consortium are a significant step forward in open architecture initiatives. CERTON provided an effective, timely, and in-depth analysis in their important role as a FACE Verification Authority and are valuable partners in achieving this goal."
CERTON is one of only two commercial VAs and the only commercial VA to have performed verification activities on a FACE Certified UoC (Unit of Conformance)
"The FACE Technical Standard is an important enabler for building meaningful and reusable software components for today and tomorrow's airborne systems. CERTON is proud to be a part of the FACE consortium and honored to be one of only a handful of FACE VAs. Our goal as a VA is to accurately verify FACE conformance with the minimal impact to the companies developing FACE UoCs. For FliteScene, CERTON completed our VA activities in less than 10 days. We hope our involvement promotes additional interest and utilization of the FACE Technical Standard."
About The FACE Technical Standard
The FACE Technical Standard, www.OpenGroup.org/
About CERTON
Over the last decade, CERTON has established an identity of unparalleled safety‑critical certification solutions in the aerospace, medical device, and transportation industries. CERTON has internally developed tools and exclusive technology designed to streamline approvals of safety-critical systems, software, and complex hardware. These competitive advantages allow CERTON to minimize the time-to-market of customer products while providing a Firm‑Fixed Cost to its customers. CERTON provides expertise in all phases of systems, software, and complex hardware product design life cycles to support rapid approval of safety-critical customer products.
Contact CERTON today at sales@certon.com or visit http://www.CERTON.com to see how we can reduce the overall cost of your safety-critical software or hardware approval.
