Optimizing the Top of the Funnel: Unleashing the Secrets of Marketing Automation with SharpSpring
Marketing expert and best-selling author Jeff Beale, also known as Mr. Marketology and SharpSpring product expert Bryan Tobin, is co-hosting a webinar about how businesses and marketing executives can efficiently optimize their top of the funnel.
SharpSpring product specialist Bryan Tobin, with his first-hand experience with a company that deals with around 1,000 digital agencies who are all using the SharpSpring platform, will share actionable tips and insights about how companies can utilize marketing automation to achieve a consistent flow of leads and how to find out the best lead sources. The webinar will also cover marketing concepts (for those who need a crash course on how a marketing funnel works) and how an automation tool can help build those concepts.
The top of the funnel is a crucial phase in product knowledge and interest development as it includes lead generation and nurturing interested customers. However, what's missing in traditional marketing is the lack of personalization – a feature which marketing automation offered by SharpSpring can efficiently offer. With a marketing automation tool, communication is individualized to the buyer, offering improved value to the customer. A client and his or her interests are tracked all throughout the funnel, while marketing automation tools such as targeted email blasts, efficient content distribution for blogs, dynamic landing pages, and other features, efficiently work together to guide the customer to the final phase at the bottom of the funnel – the purchase.
The webinar will offer more information about automation tools with in-depth insights about top of the funnel features while culminating in a Q&A session. The webinar will take place on Thursday, January 19, 11AM EST.
Jeff Beale is an influential marketing strategist and Amazon best-selling author who has assisted a number of Fortune 500 companies increase their bottom lines through his out-of- the-box marketing approach. He interviews many influential marketing experts in his podcast and offers free marketing insights on his website: www.MrMarketology.com.
Bryan Tobin is the Product Expert of SharpSpring, a cloud-based marketing automation provider offering a next generation automation solution. SharpSpring offers native or 3rd party CRM integration, fully integrated call tracking, universal CMS compatibility, in addition to integration with hundreds of applications.
www.sharpspring.com
Media Contact
Mr. Marketology|
United States
678-906- 3742
jeff@jeffbeale.com
