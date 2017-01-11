 
Industry News





Terri Murphy Wants To Help You Communicate With Clarity

 
Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- Even though we are just a couple of weeks into 2017, it is never too early to get your sales year off to a great start. After all, sales in January count just as much as sales in July. So, if you are looking to make this your best business year yet, getting off to a good start is critical. But, you know how much competition you have for clients in the real estate industry, and that means you need to stand out. Terri Murphy wants to show you how communicating with clarity can help your business, and even your personal, goals.

Have you ever had one of those "oops" moments in your life? You know - one of those times you immediately regretted something that you said to someone. It happens to the best of us, but knowing how to communicate properly can help limit these occurances. Terri Murphy is ready to show you how "The Communication Factor" plays a pivotal role in our lives.

In this industry, it is very difficult to stand out without the right approach. Terri Murphy will help you figure out how dynamic and engaging presentations can make a major difference. Contact her, today, and get the process started.

For more information visit http://www.terrimurphy.com.
Source:Terri Murphy
Entrepreneur, Real Estate Sales, Sales Coach
Real Estate
