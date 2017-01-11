Launch of Maths Education Game on the Android Market for Kids

This app is intended to challenge and gratify your hunger for maths. We are launching our new app Maths Blaster for children recommended by parents.

-- We are going to launch our new app Math's Blaster - Number Shots. Actually this app is intended to challenge and gratify your hunger for mathematics. This math's shooter game is embattled especially for kids for learning all four types of mathematical concepts which includes addition, division, multiplication and subtraction. So be quick explode into action right now and enjoy this game on the google play market atSo if you want to check if you could become the genius of undiscovered math's by completing all four math's worlds and finishing each and every stage in math's realm. In this game numbers will fall out of the sky and you only have to spurt the accurate answer to the existing math's question asked. You have the option to select your educational level as it may ask a definite questions and it is up to your intelligence to get all attempt right before the given time runs out. There are a range of objects that will fall by giving you various goodies like coins, rewinds and fast forwards for keeping you in the game play and for helping you to shoot all the correct numbers you need to answer questions before time just runs out. Features: - While playing this game you will experience lots of educational number levels. - You could select weapons including a rocket launcher and gun with paint splat. - You can see your progress through a level map. - available in 3D world for shooting your numbers in. - also consist of useful pause menu for allowing you to resume, restart or get back to the main menu. - have a tuneful music which will keep you motivated while you are playing the kids game. - have proper leader boards for uppermost level and maximum score. This app is a recommended greatly and is one of the games which you could play with your kids for encouraging them to learn math. It is extremely educational and the kids will gain awareness of mathematics without even recognizing it.Get the app hereWatch more about this free app at: