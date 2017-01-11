 
News By Tag
* TRU Staffing Partners
* Women In Ediscovery
* Chicago
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* New York City
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





January 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
17161514131211

TRU Staffing Partners Experts to Present at the Chicago Women in eDiscovery's Chapter Luncheon

VP of Recruitment Annette Habib and Midwest Manager of Recruitment Katelyn Heston will teach a master class on "Interviewing in e-Discovery"
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
TRU Staffing Partners
Women In Ediscovery
Chicago

Industry:
Legal

Location:
New York City - New York - US

NEW YORK - Jan. 17, 2017 - PRLog -- TRU Staffing Partners, an award-winning search firm representing talent and opportunities in e-discovery and cybersecurity, today announces Annette Habib, VP of recruitment and Katelyn Heston, Midwest manager of recruitment, will present at the Women in eDiscovery Chicago Chapter's first luncheon of the year on January 19 at DLA Piper, 203 North LaSalle Street, Chicago, Illinois, 60601.

This special interactive session will be geared specifically to the WiE Chicago Chapter and will feature mock interviews with professionals in the industry along with coaching from global leaders in legal technology career representation and staffing.

"Have you ever wished you could be a fly on the wall during an interview? This session will allow you to do just that!" states Habib. "The e-discovery job market continues to expand and many exciting opportunities await qualified job seekers. But what does it take to get that e-discovery job of your dreams? This session will give unique insight into the interviewing process and provide valuable take aways for all in attendance."

This session will discuss what law firms, corporations, and government agencies look for when they need an e-discovery expert. It will provide attendees with crucial information on what skills are most valuable for e-discovery candidates, how to showcase those skills, how to ask the right questions to a potential employer, how to pitch themselves for the job, how to better prepare for the interview, how to talk about compensation, and much more.

Registration for this event is open to all Women in eDiscovery members. Contact chicago@womeninediscovery.org for more information or to register.

About Women in eDiscovery

Women in eDiscovery (www.womeninediscovery.org) is an organization that brings together women around the world who are interested in technology related to the legal industry. Its goal is to provide opportunities for businesswomen to grow personally and professionally through leadership, education, networking support and recognition. Currently, there are more than 4,000 members and 26 chapters worldwide.

About TRU Staffing Partners

TRU Staffing Partners (www.trustaffingpartners.com) is a nationally recognized, award-winning contract staffing and executive placement search firm representing talent and opportunities in two core industry verticals: e-discovery and cybersecurity. TRU's vast global network of relationships and unprecedented access to temporary talent in litigation support and information protection have earned TRU extensive accolades, most notably as an Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Company 2016 (#1043) and first place as National Law Journal's 2016 Best National Legal Recruiter. TRU represents thousands of active and passive job seekers and has successfully placed hundreds of professionals in permanent positions in the Am Law 200, Fortune 1000, and global consulting firm and service provider community. TRU also maintains an exclusive global roster of contract e-discovery and cybersecurity talent ready to deploy on premise or remotely within 24 hours.

Contact
Nicolle Martin
Edge Legal Marketing
nmartin@edgelegalmarketing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@edgelegalmarketing.com Email Verified
Tags:TRU Staffing Partners, Women In Ediscovery, Chicago
Industry:Legal
Location:New York City - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
TRU Staffing Partners PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Jan 17, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share