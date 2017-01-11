News By Tag
TRU Staffing Partners Experts to Present at the Chicago Women in eDiscovery's Chapter Luncheon
VP of Recruitment Annette Habib and Midwest Manager of Recruitment Katelyn Heston will teach a master class on "Interviewing in e-Discovery"
This special interactive session will be geared specifically to the WiE Chicago Chapter and will feature mock interviews with professionals in the industry along with coaching from global leaders in legal technology career representation and staffing.
"Have you ever wished you could be a fly on the wall during an interview? This session will allow you to do just that!" states Habib. "The e-discovery job market continues to expand and many exciting opportunities await qualified job seekers. But what does it take to get that e-discovery job of your dreams? This session will give unique insight into the interviewing process and provide valuable take aways for all in attendance."
This session will discuss what law firms, corporations, and government agencies look for when they need an e-discovery expert. It will provide attendees with crucial information on what skills are most valuable for e-discovery candidates, how to showcase those skills, how to ask the right questions to a potential employer, how to pitch themselves for the job, how to better prepare for the interview, how to talk about compensation, and much more.
Registration for this event is open to all Women in eDiscovery members. Contact chicago@womeninediscovery.org for more information or to register.
About Women in eDiscovery
Women in eDiscovery (www.womeninediscovery.org) is an organization that brings together women around the world who are interested in technology related to the legal industry. Its goal is to provide opportunities for businesswomen to grow personally and professionally through leadership, education, networking support and recognition. Currently, there are more than 4,000 members and 26 chapters worldwide.
About TRU Staffing Partners
TRU Staffing Partners (www.trustaffingpartners.com)
Contact
Nicolle Martin
Edge Legal Marketing
nmartin@edgelegalmarketing.com
