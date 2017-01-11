News By Tag
Ez1095 2016 Software Offers Customers A New Address Label Printing Feature
Ez1095 2016 Affordable Care Act software offers business owners a new address label printing feature. Download and try it at no obligation by visiting www.halfpricesoft.com.
"ez1095 2016 software from Halfpricesoft.com is now available with an address label printing feature to help employers save time in processing forms." said Dr. Ge, the founder of Halfpricesoft.com.
Employers that are seeking a way to file Year 2016 ACA form 1095C, 1094C, 1095B and 1094B are welcome to download this new edition ACA software from Halfpricesoft.com. The newest version of ez1095 ACA 2016 (Affordable Care Act) software offers customers a new data import feature for ease of use. First time ez1095 customers can now read form data from spreadsheet or previous efile XML files to shorten the data entry time dramatically. This ACA form software speeds up paper form printing, pdf form printing and efiling for employers and accountants.
ez1095 software is compatible Windows 10, 8.1, 8, 7, Vista, XP and other Windows systems. Potential customers can download and try this software at no obligation by visiting http://www.halfpricesoft.com/
The new quick start guide offers the following step by step instructions-
1. How to Print Form 1095-C and 1094-C (http://www.halfpricesoft.com/
2. How to Import 1095 C Data
3. How to Print Form 1095-B and 1094-B
4. How to Import 1095B Data
5. How to eFile ACA forms?
6. How to pass the test scenarios?
7. How to validate XML documents before efiling IRS
8. How to print forms in PDF format
9. Network printing (Multiple-user version)
10. How to eFile 1095 correction?
11. How to apply for TCC?
Priced at just $195 for a single user version, ($295 for new efile and PDF version) this ACA forms filing software saves employers time and money by processing forms, in-house. To learn more about ez1095 ACA software, customers can visithttp://www.halfpricesoft.com/
About halfpricesoft.com
Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting the software needs of small businesses around the world with its payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and barcode generating software. It continues to grow with its philosophy that small business owners need affordable, user friendly, super simple, and totally risk-free software.
